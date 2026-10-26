Hard-Fi's December 2026 UK tour dates: How to buy tickets

Hard-Fi are back with a new album and new single. Picture: Fraser Thorne

By Jenny Mensah

The Staines outfit have returned with their first studio album in 15 years and plan to take it out on the road. Find out where you can see them live and how to buy tickets.

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Hard-Fi delighted their fans when they released Sweating Someone Else’s Fever - their first full-length studio album in 15 years - this summer and now they plan to take it out on tour this December.

The Living For The Weekend outfit will embark on UK dates at the tail end of 2026, including headline shows at London's O2 Brixton Academy, Birmingham Institute and Manchester O2 Ritz.

Support for Richard Archer and co will come from special guests and '00s indie-ska outfit The Ordinary Boys.

See their full 2026 UK Tour dates below and buy tickets here.

Hard-Fi's December 2026 dates. Picture: Press

Hard-Fi's 2026 UK tour dates:

Tuesday 1st Dec - Bristol - The Fleece - SOLD OUT

Thursday 3rd Dec - London - O2 Brixton Academy

Friday 4th Dec - Birmingham - O2 Institute

Saturday 5th Dec - Manchester - O2 Ritz

With support from The Ordinary Boys

Tickets are on sale now.

Hard-Fi's new album came alongside the lead single, They Aint Your Friends, which directs its "fire at the fake allegiances of the online world and the hypocrisies of the modern music industry".

Listen to the track below:

Hard-Fi - They Ain't Your Friends (official lyric video)

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Sweating Someone Else’s Fever followed the band’s reunion, which was sparked during lockdown when frontman when Archer live-streamed Stars of CCTV and was stunned by the warmth of the response.

From there came the bands 2024 EP Don’t Go Making Plans, which led onto the band working on a complete record.

See the artwork for Sweating Someone Else's Fever and listen to the album in full below:

Hard-Fi Sweating Someone Else’s Fever - Tracklisting

They Ain't Your Friends Digo Nada (feat. Mike Kalle) You Rule My Heart (When The Summer's Gone) Humpback Whale Looking For Fun A Rose Electric (feat. Krysten Cummings) Always and Forever (Remastered) Arise Ain't Going Out Tonight (feat. Krysten Cummings) Now and Then Don't Go Making Plans (Remastered)

Hard-Fi at Radio X Is Ten Live with Škoda

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