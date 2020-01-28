Guns N' Roses announce third UK date with space to play Friday night of Glastonbury 2020

28 January 2020, 13:57 | Updated: 28 January 2020, 14:00

The Welcome To The Jungle rockers have announced a fresh date at Glasgow Green for June this year.

Guns N' Roses have announced a new UK date for 2020.

The Paradise City rockers will now play Glasgow Green on 25 June 2020, in addition to their two nights at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium from 29-30 May.

After playing their new Scottish date, Axl Rose, Slash and co will head to Dublin's Marlay Park on 27 June to take part in its epic concert series.

Tickets for the newly announced gigs go on sale this Friday 31 January at 9am.

READ MORE: Guns N' Roses Sweet Child O' Mine becomes first 80s video to hit 1 billion views on YouTube

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose and Slash and ACL Music Festival 2019
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose and Slash and ACL Music Festival 2019. Picture: Gary Miller/Getty Images

READ MORE: Slash says Guns N' Roses are "not really sure" how to release their new music

Interestingly, the new date takes place the day before Glastonbury's Friday night headline slot, which is still yet to be announced in due course.

So far, Beatles legend Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift have been confirmed to headline the Pyramid Stage on the Saturday and Sunday night of the Somerset Festival respectively.

Also confirmed for the Somerset Festival, which takes place from 24-28 June this year, is Motown icon Diana Ross, who will play the Sunday legends tea time slot on the Pyramid Stage.

Meanwhile, as reported by Glasto Feed, Emily Eavis recently told a fan on Instagram that an announcement is "on its way".

READ MORE: Why Does Slash From Guns N' Roses Wear A Hat?

Latest Videos

James delivers the Prize Dump to John in The Isle of Wight

WATCH: James & Joe delivered The Chris Moyles Show's Prize Dump to The Isle of Wight

The Chris Moyles Show

Blossoms' Tom Ogden in the band's If This Is Real Life video

WATCH: Blossoms share If You Think This Is Real Life video

Blossoms

Billie Eilish and Dave Grohl

WATCH: Billie Eilish reacts to Dave Grohl’s Nirvana comparisons
Terry Gilliam at Radio X, 2020

Terry Gilliam on why Arctic Monkeys and Arcade Fire are his favourite bands

News

Guns N' Roses Songs

Guns N' Roses Latest

See more Guns N' Roses Latest

Slash performs onstage at the GIBSON NAMM JAM Opening Party 2020

Slash: Guns N' Roses are "not really sure" how to release their new music
Kissing couple

The 100 Best Indie Love Songs

Features

Jimmy Page on stage with Led Zeppelin in June 1972

The greatest ever guitar legends

Features

Axl Rose and Slash from Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses announce European tour dates with space for potential Glastonbury Festival appearance
Beastie Boys opening beers in 1987

Cheers! Ten songs about drinks and drinking

Features