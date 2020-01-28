Guns N' Roses announce third UK date with space to play Friday night of Glastonbury 2020

The Welcome To The Jungle rockers have announced a fresh date at Glasgow Green for June this year.

Guns N' Roses have announced a new UK date for 2020.

The Paradise City rockers will now play Glasgow Green on 25 June 2020, in addition to their two nights at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium from 29-30 May.

Scotland, are you ready? 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Tickets on sale Friday 9am GMT pic.twitter.com/860GeNIPoM — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) January 28, 2020

After playing their new Scottish date, Axl Rose, Slash and co will head to Dublin's Marlay Park on 27 June to take part in its epic concert series.

Tickets for the newly announced gigs go on sale this Friday 31 January at 9am.

Interestingly, the new date takes place the day before Glastonbury's Friday night headline slot, which is still yet to be announced in due course.

So far, Beatles legend Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift have been confirmed to headline the Pyramid Stage on the Saturday and Sunday night of the Somerset Festival respectively.

Also confirmed for the Somerset Festival, which takes place from 24-28 June this year, is Motown icon Diana Ross, who will play the Sunday legends tea time slot on the Pyramid Stage.

Meanwhile, as reported by Glasto Feed, Emily Eavis recently told a fan on Instagram that an announcement is "on its way".

