Slash hopes Guns N'Roses can get back in the studio to record new material

By Jenny Mensah

The Guns N' Roses guitarist has discussed his plans for when he concludes touring later this year.

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Slash says Guns N'Roses are planning to record new material.

The Welcome To The Jungle rockers haven't released a new studio effort since Chinese Democracy in 2008, but their iconic guitarist has teased that there's "a lot of writing going on" and the band hope to lay down their new material soon.

Speaking to Rolling Stone Australia editor-in-chief Neil Griffiths, Slash explained that he's finished work on a new record with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, which will be accompanied by a tour and that he wants to embark on his own International solo dates focused around his Orgy of the Damned project

However, talking of his plans with GNR he teased: "There's a lot of writing going on with Guns, so after I get back from that, we'll see if we can start putting some stuff together and getting in the studio."

"He added of working with Guns N' Roses, which includes Axl Rose and Duff McKagan in its classic line up: "When I got back together with Guns, I had no inclination of breaking that up. And I do it because I love to do it ... I just love jamming with those guys, and we get together and we just play. It's also very simple."

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Slash previously talked about the possibility of Guns N'Roses playing the Las Vegas Sphere and shared his doubts on whether the state-of-the-art venue would necessarily suit the band's performance style.

Speaking on Trunk Nation with Eddie Trunk on Siriux XM, the Welcome To The Jungle Rocker said: "Everything that I’ve seen, or most everything that I’ve seen of it, looks amazing. I’m real trepidatious about playing there, because…it’s a great visual show. I think that in almost every case for a band, it becomes a visual show as opposed to seeing a rock and roll show. So there’s that."

After revealing he spoke to Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh about his own experience playing the venue, he added: " [My worry] is that it’s not really sort of rock and roll friendly, the way that it’s set up.

"So it’s just one of those things where it seems like a really cool thing and conceptually there’s probably a lot of cool things that you could do, but I don’t think it would be the right environment for a proper rock and roll show."

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