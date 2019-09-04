Guns N’ Roses rumoured for new Terminator soundtrack

The Welcome To the Jungle rockers are rumoured to be joining forces with the Terminator team again, after penning You Could Be Mine in 1991.

Guns N' Roses have been tipped for the new Terminator film.

Watch the official trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate above.

The Paradise City rockers - who currently include their classic line-up of Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan and Dizzy Reed - previously released a soundtrack for James Cameron's Terminator 2: Judgement Day back in 1991.

However, now it looks like the Welcome To The Jungle rockers might be welcomed back to add their magic to the latest in the franchise.

Watch the video for You Could Be Mine, which featured on Use Your Illusion II here:

WATCH - Terminator: Dark Fate teaser sees return of Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor

According to an Australian Guns N' Roses Facebook fan group called GUNS OVER OZ, insiders who are close to the band reveal they have been invited to watch a "rough" cut of the film to see if they'd be interested in making a soundtrack.

A fan claims: "A source who was working on Terminator: Dark Fate has informed that four members of Guns N’ Roses went to a private viewing of a rough copy of the upcoming Arnold Schwarzenegger sequel movie to see if they want to put a song on the soundtrack".

They add: "Apparently, Slash was at Axl’s house to record overdubs on a song for the rush release. At this point the song name is unknown. But yes 100% verified. Guns N’ Roses new music."

See their full post here:

READ MORE: Why does Slash from Guns' N' Roses wear a hat?

Terminator: Dark Fate will see Linda Hamilton make a welcome return as Sarah Connor, while Arnold Schwarzenegger reprises his role as the titular character.

The film, which is directed by Tim Miller and produced by James Cameron, acts as a sequel to The Terminator and T2: Judgement Day.

Other stars in the film include Mackenzie Davis as Grace and Natalia Reyes as Dami Ramons.Terminator: Dark Fate is set for release on 1 November 2019.

READ MORE: Are these the best film soundtracks ever?