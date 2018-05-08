Guns N' Roses Remove Controversial Track From Appetite Reissue

The band's One In A Million track previously faced accusations of racism and homophobia.

Guns N’ Roses will not be including the controversial track One In A Million on the reissue of their Appetite For Destruction album.

The Welcome To The Jungle rockers are set to revive their iconic debut with a huge 31st anniversary boxset, but one controversial song will be kept off the tracklist.

As NME reports, Guns N' Roses' One In A Million song - which was featured on their 1988 EP G N’ R Lies - will be kept off the bumper 73-track boxset.

Lyrics from the track include: "Police and ni*****, that's right/Get outta my way/Don't need to buy none of your Gold chains today".

They also include the deeply problematic lines: "Immigrants and fa***s/They make no sense to me/They come to our country..."

See their unboxing video below:

#AppetiteForDestruction: Locked N' Loaded.

The Debut Album, Remastered and Expanded, featuring the unreleased studio recording of "Shadow of Your Love".

Available Worldwide on June 29th.

Pre-order from https://t.co/r3PcjLoExZ pic.twitter.com/zBUZicRfNq — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) May 4, 2018

Meanwhile, the band also shared previously unreleased track Shadow Of You Love.

Listen to it here:

Watch Guns N' Roses joined by dave Grohl in Tulsa:

See Axl Rose and co pay tribute to the victims of the Grenfell Fire and London Bridge terror attacks at the London Stadium: