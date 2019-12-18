Guns N'Roses add second London date for 2020

Guns N' Roses at ACL Music Festival 2019. Picture: Gary Miller/Getty Images

The LA legends will play another night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next May.

Guns N' Roses have added an additional London date to their European tour in 2020, due to overwhelming demand from fans.

Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan and co are set to become the first musicians to perform at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London on 29 May 2020. After tickets sold out rapidly, a second date has been added for Saturday 30 May.

Interestingly, their European tour dates - which also see the band play Pinkpop Festival on 21 June and Dublin's Marlay Park on 27 June - leave a perfect space for the band to play Glastonbury Festival, which takes place from 24-28 June next year.

The 2020 dates follows Axl, Slash and Duff McKagan's reunion on the Not In This Lifetime World Tour, which began in 2016, and saw the rock icons perform to more than 5.5 million fans.

Tickets for the 2020 shows are on sale now via LiveNation.co.uk

Guns N’ Roses Europe tour 2020

May

20 May - Lisbon Passeio Maritimo De Algés, Portugal

23 May - Seville Estadio Benito Villamarin, Spain

26 May - Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

29 May - London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, UK

30 May - London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, UK

June

2 June - Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

6 June - Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

9 June - Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

12 June - Firenze Firenze Rocks Festival, Italy

14 June - Berne Stade de Suisse. Switzerland

17 June - Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

19 June - Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic

21 June - Landgraaf Pinkpop Festival, Holland

27 June - Dublin Marlay Park Concert Series, Ireland

Meanwhile, guitarist Slash has confirmed Guns N' Roses are planning to release a full album rather than a series of standalone singles.

"I think at the end of the day, everybody wants to have a full album released," he told Sirius XM in September. I don't think that's really changed all that much.

"Everybody has been sort of, like, when we're in town, working on it. And then when we're out of town, obviously not. So it's been that kind of thing."