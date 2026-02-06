The story behind Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose's name

Axl Rose turns 64 on 6th February 2026.

The Guns N' Roses frontman needs no introduction, with his iconic '80s & '90s look being just as instantly recognisable as his name.

However, there's quite a bit of history behind Axl's famous monike... and not all of it is so Rose-y.

As the Paradise City rocker turns another year older, Radio X looks into the story behind his name.

What is Axl Rose's real name?

Axl Rose was born William Bruce Rose Jr in Lafayette, Indiana as the eldest child of Sharon Elizabeth (née Lintner) and William Bruce Rose. Axl wasn't planned and his young father was known for his delinquency. The couple separated when Rose was only two years old and it is reported that his father abducted and allegedly molested him before disappearing from Lafayette. Rose's mother later married Stephen L. Bailey soon after and changed the future rock star's name to William Bruce Bailey.

So despite being born a Rose, the rock-star actually became a Bailey, but where does the name Axl come in and how did he get back to Rose again?

Until the age of 17, Axl Rose actually believed that his mother's husband Stephen Bailey was his biological father. He was never to meet his dad as an adult, either, as he was murdered in 1984 and Rose only learned of the incident later. The Bailey household was a deeply religious one and the family attended Pentecostal church multiple times a week. Rose described his upbringing as a extremely strict and oppressive one, with everything either labeled as Satanic or evil. Despite the devout upbringing, not all was well in the household and Rose accused his pious step father of abusing the family.

Rose found refuge in music, singing in the church choir from five years old and performing with his siblings under the moniker The Bailey Trio. At Jefferson High School he also joined the chorus, learned to play the piano and formed a childhood band with friends, which included Jeff Isbell, who was later known GNR co-founding member Izzy Stradlin).

Why did Axl Rose change his name?

So, we know that Axl Rose was born William Bruce Rose Jr and had his name changed by his mother to William Bruce Bailey when she remarried, but why did it change again?

Despite finding a positive outlet through music in his hometown, Rose's life was about to be turned upside down by the discovery that his step father Stephen wasn't his real dad. Finding out his birth name while reviewing insurance papers as well as learning he was his absent father's namesake made him distance himself from the name William and saw him begin using the moniker W.Rose instead.

The revelation also marked a turning point for Rose in terms of his behaviour and saw him become more involved in antisocial and criminal behaviour in Lafayette. After being arrested over 20 times, serving jail terms of up to three months, and being threatened with habitual offender charges, Rose moved to Los Angeles in December 1982 to start a new life.

It was in L.A. that Rose immersed himself in the band AXL, which prompted friends to call himself Axl Rose. Prior to signing with Geffen Records in March 1986, the rocker legally adopted the name W. Axl Rose and the rest - as they say - is history.

Rose also became an anchor throughout Axl's career, since he used his surname in the band Hollywood Rose, which he formed with Izzy Stradlin and Chris Weber in 1983.

