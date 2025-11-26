Guns N' Roses announce two new songs and 2026 world tour

Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan of Guns N'Roses. Picture: Guns N'Roses

By Jenny Mensah

The Welcome To The Jungle rockers have announced a world tour next year as well as their plans to release two new tracks.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Guns N' Roses have shared new music and announced a 42-date world tour.

The Welcome To The Jungle rockers will kick off their expansive dates at Tecate Pa'l Norte Festival in Monterrey, Mexico, before visiting the likes of Brazil, Poland, Ireland, The Netherlands, Germany and North America.

Axl Rose and co play their previously announced UK date at Download Festival 2026, which sees them headline the festival alongside Linkin Park and Limp Bizkit.

Tickets for Guns N'Roses World Tour go on general sale this Friday 28th November from 10am, while tickets for Download Festival 2025 are on sale now via downloadfestival.co.uk.

The news comes as GNR have announced their plans to release two new songs this week, entitled Nothin and Atlas, on Tuesday, December 2 via Geffen.

The songs mark the first new material to come from the band in two years and a press release revealed that the tracks will become "vital additions to setlists".

Nothin and Atlas will follow Back The General and Perhaps, which were conceived during the Chinese Democracy recording sessions from the late '90s to 2000s, and released in 2023.

See the band's 2026 dates below:

Guns N' Roses play Paradise City at BST Hyde Park 2023

Guns N' Roses 2026 world tour dates: