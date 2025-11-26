Guns N' Roses announce two new songs and 2026 world tour
26 November 2025, 10:00 | Updated: 26 November 2025, 10:30
The Welcome To The Jungle rockers have announced a world tour next year as well as their plans to release two new tracks.
Listen to this article
Guns N' Roses have shared new music and announced a 42-date world tour.
The Welcome To The Jungle rockers will kick off their expansive dates at Tecate Pa'l Norte Festival in Monterrey, Mexico, before visiting the likes of Brazil, Poland, Ireland, The Netherlands, Germany and North America.
Axl Rose and co play their previously announced UK date at Download Festival 2026, which sees them headline the festival alongside Linkin Park and Limp Bizkit.
Tickets for Guns N'Roses World Tour go on general sale this Friday 28th November from 10am, while tickets for Download Festival 2025 are on sale now via downloadfestival.co.uk.
The news comes as GNR have announced their plans to release two new songs this week, entitled Nothin and Atlas, on Tuesday, December 2 via Geffen.
The songs mark the first new material to come from the band in two years and a press release revealed that the tracks will become "vital additions to setlists".
Nothin and Atlas will follow Back The General and Perhaps, which were conceived during the Chinese Democracy recording sessions from the late '90s to 2000s, and released in 2023.
See the band's 2026 dates below:
Guns N' Roses play Paradise City at BST Hyde Park 2023
Guns N' Roses 2026 world tour dates:
- 8th March: Monterrey, Mexico – Tecate Pa’l Norte
- 1st April: Porto Alegre, Brazil – Estádio Beira Rio
- 4th April: São Paulo, Brazil – Monsters Of Rock
- 7th April: São José do Rio Preto, Brazil – Alberto Bertelli Lucatto
- 10th April: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Engenhao
- 12th April: Vitoria, Brazil – Estádio Estadual Kleber José de Andrade
- 15th April: Salvador, Brazil – Arena Fonte Nova
- 18th April: Fortaleza, Brazil – Arena Castelão
- 21st April: Sao Luiz, Brazil – Estádio Governador João Castelo
- 25th April: Belém do Para, Brazil – Estadio Olimpico do Para Mangueirão
- 5th May: Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Hollywood
- 7th May: Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville Festival
- 4th June: Gliwice, Poland – PreZero Arena Gliwice
- 6th June: Gliwice, Poland – PreZero Arena Gliwice
- 10th June: Dublin – Ireland 3Arena
- 13th June: Donington, UK – Download Festival
- 18th June: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
- 20th June: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
- 23rd June: Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
- 25th June: Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
- 28th June: Antwerp, Belgium – AFAS DomeJuly1 Paris, France – Accor Arena
- 3rd July: Paris, France – Accor Arena
- 23rd July: Raleigh, NC – Cater-Finley Stadium
- 26th July: Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- 29th July: Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
- 1st August: Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
- 5th August: Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium
- 8th August: Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater
- 12th August: East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
- 16th August: St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium
- 19th August: Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater
- 22nd August: Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
- 26th August: Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium
- 29th August: Vancouver, BC – BC PlaceSeptember2 San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium
- 5th September: Pasadena, CA – Rose Bowl
- 9th September: Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field
- 12th September: Ridgedale, MO – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
- 16th September: San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
- 19th September: Atlanta, GA – Truist Park
- The story behind Guns N' Roses' name
- Guns N' Roses deliver electrifying set at BST Hyde Park 2023
- Who are the oldest bands still touring today?