Guns N' Roses announce European tour dates with space for potential Glastonbury Festival appearance

13 December 2019, 13:40 | Updated: 13 December 2019, 16:31

The Welcome To The Jungle rockers have announced tour dates next year, which will see them close by when the Somerset festival takes place.

Guns N' Roses have announced the details of a European tour.

The Welcome To The Jungle rockers - who are currently in their classic line-up of Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan and Dizzy Reed - have confirmed live dates for 2020, which include a show at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 29 May 2020.

Interestingly, their dates - which also see the band play Pinkpop Festival on 21 June and Dublin's Marlay Park on 27 June - leaves a perfect space for the band to play Glastonbury Festival, which takes place from 24-28 June next year.

Tickets for the newly announced gigs go on sale at 18 December from 9am.

Axl Rose and Slash from Guns N' Roses
Axl Rose and Slash from Guns N' Roses. Picture: Gary Miller/Getty Images

Meanwhile, last month saw Paul McCartney become the first headline act to be confirmed for Glastonbury festival.

The Beatles legend took to Twitter on Monday 18 November, sharing an image of Philip Glass, Emma Stone and Chuck Berry - who represented each syllable of the famous Somerset Festival’s name.

Later that day, Glastonbury Festival confirmed the news, writing: "We are incredibly excited to announce that @PaulMcCartney will headline the Pyramid Stage on the Saturday night of Glastonbury 2020."

Macca then retweeted their post, adding: "Hey Glasto - excited to be part of your Anniversary celebrations. See ya next summer!"

Also confirmed for the Somerset Festival is Motown icon Diana Ross, who will play the Sunday legends tea time slot on the Pyramid Stage.

Guns N’ Roses Europe tour 2020

May

20 May - Lisbon Passeio Maritimo De Algés, Portugal
23 May - Seville Estadio Benito Villamarin, Spain
26 May - Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
29 May - London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, UK

June
2 June - Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany
6 June - Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden
9 June - Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria
12 June - Firenze Firenze Rocks Festival, Italy
14 June - Berne Stade de Suisse. Switzerland
17 June - Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
19 June - Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic
21 June - Landgraaf Pinkpop Festival, Holland
27 June - Dublin Marlay Park Concert Series, Ireland

