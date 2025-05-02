Watch Green Day being honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Green Day honoured With Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame. Picture: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The punk rock trio have received the prestigious honour in an unveiling ceremony, which took place on 1st May.

Green Day have been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The trio - comprised of frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, bassist and backing vocalist Mike Dirnt and drummer Tré Cool - received the accolade in an unveiling ceremony on Thursday (1st May), after the news was announced last week.

The event was emceed by US TV presenter, DJ and music exec Matt Pinfield, who made his first public appearance since suffering a stroke in January.

Among the guests were hip-hop icon Flava Flav, A-list actor Ryan Reynolds who wrote a tribute to the band. The band's Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life) was famously used in the end credits of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Watch the ceremony take place below:

Green Day Walk of Fame Ceremony

When it was there time to take to the podium Armstrong remarked: "Wow, this is crazy," adding" "This is kinda like being at your own funeral.”

The American Idiot singer went on: "Thank you to all of our friends that bought our records and come to our shows. We love you guys so much."

Green Day's star - which is the 2,810th to be handed out since the tourist attraction first launched in 1960 - is located at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard, close to iconic record store Amoeba Music.

Taking to Instagram to share a roundup after the event, Armstrong gushed: "Where do I start? 1987? 1982? Today was like a fever dream. To see a lot of our friends and family all together to celebrate the walk of fame was unreal and beautiful. I remember playing Rajis in 1992. Never in my wildest fever dreams did I ever imagine this. Walking down the blvd. Gazing at the stars of Marilyn Monroe and Charlie Chaplin and so many more. Never once did I think this would be possible for me Mike and Tre."

The Basket Case singer added: "Mike brought tears to my eyes when he mentioned my mom Ollie. Jamming at my house in Rodeo California while she was making spaghetti. Last but not least our extended family and idiot nation. I’m always reluctant to use the word “fans” because you’ve all been on this journey with us for generations. In the immortal words of Shirley and Lee- “Let the good times roll”!"

Green Day's achievement comes not long after the trio announced the deluxe edition of their 2024 album Saviors.

Saviors (édition de luxe) is set for release on 23rd May and includes the new single Smash It Like Belushi, which is out now:

Green Day - Smash It Like Belushi (Official Visualizer)

The new issue of the Grammy-nominated album will also include six additional bonus tracks, including F**k Off, Ballyhoo, Underdog and Stay Young, as well as acoustic renditions of Suzie Chapstick and Father to a Son.

See the artwork for Saviors (Édition De Luxe) and its tracklisting below:

Green Day's Saviors deluxe edition artwork. Picture: Press

Saviors (édition de luxe) tracklist:

The American Dream Is Killing Me Look Ma, No Brains! Bobby Sox One Eyed Bastard Dilemma 1981 Goodnight Adeline Coma City Corvette Summer Suzie Chapstick Strange Days Are Here to Stay Living in the ’20s Father to a Son Saviors Fancy Sauce Smash It Like Belushi Stay Young Fuck Off Ballyhoo Suzie Chapstick (Acoustic) Father to a Son (Acoustic) Underdog*

Green Day who last year celebrated 20 years of their American Idiot album and 30 years of their Dookie album - will also return to England for a headline set a Download Festival 2025.

Also at the top of the bill will be Sleep Token and Korn, with all three bands making their debut as Download headliners.

Joining them on the line-up is the likes of Weezer, Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter, Jimmy Eat World, The Darkness and many more.

Visit downloadfestival.co.uk/tickets for more.

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong on honesty in songwriting

