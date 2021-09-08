WATCH Green Day prank Weezer on the Hella Mega Tour

Rivers Cuomo of Weezer and Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performing on the Hella Mega Tour in September 2021. Picture: Kevin Winter/Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

There were fancy dress shenanigans at the end of the North American leg of the tour the other night...

Green Day have pranked Weezer at the end of the North American leg of their joint Hella Mega Tour.

Halfway through performing the classic Surf Wax America at the T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Monday (6 September), Weezer's stage was invaded by a trio of people in fancy dress - who turned out to be Green Day in disguise.

"What's a tour without a good ol' prank at the end?" Green Day joked on Twitter as they posted a video of a kung-fu kicking Elvis impersonator, an individual dressed in a leather jacket and Speedos and what we can only assume is a horse.

What's a tour without a good ol' prank at the end?! Gotcha @Weezer pic.twitter.com/ik7PTdg8dO — Green Day (@GreenDay) September 8, 2021

One Twitter user commented: "I believe the speedo captain was Tre, the horse was Mike, and the Elvis suit was Billie."

Following its unscheduled break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hella Mega Tour returns to UK in June 2022 with shows at London Stadium (24 June), John Smith's Stadium Huddersfield (25 June) and Glasgow Green (29 June).

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer will all be appearing on the tour.