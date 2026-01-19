Green Day to perform at the Super Bowl 60 opening ceremony in 2026

By Jenny Mensah

The punk rock trio will help open the sporting spectacle at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Green Day are to perform at the Super Bowl opening ceremony.

The American Idiot rockers - comprised of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool - will headline the opening ceremony of the American Football competition, which takes place on Sunday 8th February at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

According to reports the band will play a medley of their greatest hits as Super Bowl MVPs (Most Valuable Players) from throughout the years are paraded on the field.

Addressing the news, frontman Billie Joe said: "We are super hyped to open Super Bowl 60 right in our backyard! We are honoured to welcome the MVPs who’ve shaped the game and open the night for fans all over the world. Let’s have fun! Let’s get loud!"

The band will be joined on the night by Charlie Puth, who will sing the national anthem, Brandi Carlile who will sing America the Beautiful and Coco Jones, who is set to perform Lift Every Voice and Sing.

The rockers also join Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, who is set for the Super Bowl LX halftime show - a choice which has already proved to be controversial.

The DTMF star has previously been vocal about Trump's crackdown on immigration and his response to the hurricanes in Puerto Rico.

On the booking Trump said: "I never heard of him. I don't know who he is, I don't know why they're doing it, it's like crazy. … Then they blame it on some promoter that they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it's absolutely ridiculous."

Despite the fact the musician and actor - whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio - isn't very popular with the Trump administration, he is the most streamed artist around the globe, achieving 19.8 billion streams and earning himself the most-streamed album with Debí Tirar Más Fotos..

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong on honesty in songwriting

