Green Day discuss whether they'd headline Glastonbury Festival

Green Day were quizzed about the festival. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

American Idiot drummer Tré Cool was quizzed about whether they'd consider headlining the Somerset festival, which he dubbed "last great festival that we haven’t done".

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Green Day would be open to headlining Glastonbury Festival... if they were asked.

The punk rock trio have topped the bill at festivals all over the world, but haven't quite made it to the Pyramid Stage yet, making their last

Quizzed if they would like to headline the Somerset Festival, drummer Tré Cool told NME: "Yeah. If they ask us," adding: "It’s the last great festival that we haven’t done.”

When asked if they'd ever come come close to booking the iconic slot, the the Basket Case rocker joked: "I just go with what’s on the day sheet! They’re not really calling the drummer!"

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Green Day may have not played Glastonbury yet, but they have topped the bill at the likes of Lollapalooza, Reading & Leeds, Coachella and Download Festival.

Billie Armstrong and co also headlined the opening ceremony of the Super Bowl this year, which took place on Sunday 8th February at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

The were joined on the night by Charlie Puth, who sung the national anthem, Brandi Carlile who sung America the Beautiful and Coco Jones, who performed Lift Every Voice and Sing.

Watch their performance below:

Green Day | Super Bowl LX (60) Kick Off Performance | 2026 HD #superbowl

Dirnt was speaking to the outlet for the release of the comedy film Nimrods, which follows three friends who believe their band have secured a slot to support Green Day at a New Year’s Eve concert.

However, asked about the latest update on an American Idiot movie or if the band have been asked to do a full biopic, the sticksman said: "Yeah. It happens every so often. Every couple of eras, someone’s like: ‘We should make a film about your life.’ Like, we ain’t done yet.

"We don’t want to sit and look back and spin our wheels, spending our energy talking about what we’ve done when we’re still doing stuff."

Watch the trailer for Nimrods, which is out now, below:

NIMRODS - A Green Day Comedy | Official Trailer - In Theaters on August 14th

Meanwhile, Emily Eavis has revealed that all three headliners have been booked for Glastonbury 2027.

“No, it’s definitely not Madonna, the festival organiser told the BBC when asked if there was any truth to the rumours surrounding the Queen of Pop. “But we have got three headliners and we’re very excited about it – it’s all coming together really well.”

“Pretty much 95 per cent of the stories [about Glastonbury] you read are not true, and rumours are pretty much always wrong,” the daughter of Michael Eavis went on. “But the good news is that we’ve got our headliners and we’re cracking on, and we just can’t wait to get back.”

However, quizzed if Taylor Swift was one of the names secured for next year, Emily laughed coyly and left things there.

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong on honesty in songwriting

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