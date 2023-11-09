Radio X's Green Day: Win tickets to see them in London

Green Day are playing London's Electric Ballroom this week. Picture: Alice Baxley

The punk trio have announced an intimate date at Camden's Electric Ballroom on Friday 10th November.

Green Day are in London this week and are set to play a TINY date at Camden's Electric Ballroom this Friday 10th November.

As expected, tickets to the 1,500 capacity venue sold out this week and now there's only one day till the Bay Area punk icons - comprised of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool - take to the stage.

If you weren't able to nab tickets, fear not!

Radio X are exclusively giving fans the chance to win tickets to the extra special gig, so if you live in London or can make your own way to see the band, simply listen to Radio X all day on Thursday 9th November between 10am and 7pm.

And Chris Moyles will have the very last pair of tickets to give away on his show on Friday morning, 10th November, from 6.30am!

Green Day - The American Dream Is Killing Me (Official Music Video)

