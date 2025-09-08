Watch the teaser for Green Day road trip comedy film, New Years Rev: A Green Day Story

A new film inspired by Green Day is on its way. Picture: Press

The film, which is directed by Lee Kirk and produced by the band, is inspired by the band's early days on the road touring.

Green Day have shared the teaser trailer for their upcoming road trip comedy movie, New Year's Rev.

The Lee Kirk-directed film - starring Mason Thames, Kylr Coffman and Ryan Foust - follows three friends who set out from Kansas to California to meet their heroes.

Produced by all three members of the band, the film - which is inspired by the band's early days on the road - sees its characters mistakenly believe they've secured a support slot for a Green Day New Year’s Eve show.

Watch its teaser below, which is mainly set to the band's Holiday single:

Watch the teaser for New Years Rev - A Green Day Story

A description under the video, reads: "Coming soon: New Years Rev. The story of three young punks willing to risk it all to follow their dream 🎸🚕 Directed by Lee Kirk and starring Mason Thames, Kylr Coffman, Ryan Foust, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, Fred Armisen, Bobby Lee, Mckenna Grace, Keen Ruffalo, Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, Sean Gunn."

New Year's Rev: A Green Day Story is set to get its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on 12th September 2025.

Back in February, it was reported that Live Nation Productions was working on he film, with production underway in Oklahoma.

The same month, casting agency Freihofer Casting put out a callout for extras to play gig-goers at a "pop-up rock show at an outdoor location".

Their social media post read: "NOW CASTING punks, alts, hardcore, emo and rockers aged 18-30 Feb 24-27 in Oklahoma City for Green Day movie NEW YEARS REV."

Meanwhile, Green Day have spoken about the status of their American Idiot film, saying it is "eventually going to happen".

Since around 2011, it has been rumoured that a film adaptation of the band's 2004, GRAMMY-winning album was in the works, with talks of Tom Hanks on production duties.

In 2013 it was reported that playwright Rolin Jones had finished up the script and then three years later, with frontman Billie Joe Armstrong telling NME that the film had been given the "green light" by HBO.

However, by 2020, the Boulevard of Broken dreams singer revealed to the outlet that plans had been "pretty much scrapped".

Speaking to Variety back in May this year, the rocker has renewed hopes of the project - which has already been adapted for broadway - being made for the big screen.

“There was supposed to be [a film], but it never panned out," he reflected to the entertainment site. "I'm sure something is gonna happen."

The Holiday singer went on: "The musical did so well and they’ve done it in Australia, Italy, Germany, England…It’s travelled so well. Eventually it’s going to happen, I would think."

