Green Day at Glasgow's Bellahouston Park: stage times, support, setlist, tickets & more

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong at Isle Of Wight Festival 2024. Picture: Mark Holloway/Redferns/Getty

Billie Joe Armstrong and co play the Glasgow park this week as part of their 2024 The Saviors Tour. Find out who joins them and when to expect them on stage.

Green Day kicked off their UK & Ireland tour with an epic show in Manchester and after an impressive set at Isle of Wight Festival, the punk rockers are headed to Scotland for a date at Bellahouston Park.

The punk trio - comprised of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tres Cool - will showcase their most recent album, Saviors, while celebrating Dookie and American Idiot's 30th and 20th anniversaries respectively by playing them in full.

So what else can we expect from Green Day at Bellahouston Park, who's joining them as support on the night and what time can we expect them to hit the stage?

Find out what we know about the stage times, setlist and more here...

When do Green Day play Bellahouston Park?

Green Day will play the Glasgow Park on Tuesday 25th June 2024.

Who's supporting Green Day at Bellahouston Park?

Green Day's Bellahouston park gig will see them supported by Hastings punk outfit Maid Of Ace and Southend rockers Nothing But Thieves.

Nothing But Thieves are among the support acts for Green Day's UK tour dates. Picture: Press

What are the stage times for Green Day in Glasgow?*

Gates: 5pm

Maid Of Ace: 6.15pm

Nothing But Thieves: 7.15pm

Green Day: 8.30pm

*Stage times are always approximate and fans should always arrive in plenty of time to avoid disappointment.

What will Green Day play on their setlist in Glasgow?

Green Day are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their seminal album Dookie and the 20th anniversary of 2004’s American Idiot, so we'd expect to hear the likes of Welcome To Paradise, Basket Case, When I Come Around and Longview as well as Holiday, Wake Me Up When September Ends and of course American Idiot. Since The Saviors Tour is named after the band's most recent album, we can also expect to see them perform the highlights from the record such as lead track The American Dream Is Killing Me, along with Dilemma, Look Ma, No Brains! and Bobby Sox.

See the setlist for Emirates Old Trafford Manchester on 21st June for an idea of what they might play:

The American Dream Is Killing Me

Dookie:

Burnout

Having A Blast

Chump

Longview

Welcome to Paradise

Pulling Teeth

Basket Case

She

Sassafras Roots

When I Come Around

Coming Clean

Emenius Sleepus

In the End

F.O.D.

All by Myself

Know Your Enemy

Look Ma, No Brains!

One Eyed Bastard

Dilemma

Minority

Brain Stew

American Idiot:

American Idiot

Jesus of Suburbia

Holiday

Boulevard of Broken Dreams

Are We the Waiting

St. Jimmy

Give Me Novacaine

She's a Rebel

Extraordinary Girl

Letterbomb

Wake Me Up When September Ends

Homecoming

Whatsername

Bobby Sox

99 Bottles of Beer

Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)

How to get to Bellahouston Park:

Bellahouston Park can be reached by bus, train, car and more.

Buses serving the route include 10, 38, 9, 9A, 38A

Extra train services will run from Dumbreck taking fans back to Glasgow Central.

According to STV news, replacement buses will operate between Glasgow Central and Paisley Canal, calling at Mosspark, Crookston, and Hawkhead.

Green Day fans have been warned of heavy traffic on the way to the festival.

'Hitchin' a Ride' to Bellahouston Park this evening to see Green Day? 🤘



🚪 Doors open at 17:00



🛣 Traffic may be heavier along the M74, M77, M8 and M80, leading to/from the event.



Are there still tickets available for Green Day at Glasgow's Bellahouston Park?

Yes, there are limited tickets to see Green Day at Bellahouston Park. Visit Ticketmaster for more.

What are Green Day's 2024 UK & Ireland Tour dates?

Friday 21st June 2024: Manchester Emirates Old Trafford

Sunday 23rd June Isle Of Wight Festival

Tuesday 25th June Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

Thursday 27th June Marlay Park, Dublin

Saturday 29th June 2024: London Wembley Stadium