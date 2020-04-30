Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong covers I Think We're Alone Now with two sons

Watch the Green Day frontman cover the classic American track with sons Joey and Jakob for The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Billie Joe Armstrong has covered I Think We're Alone Now with his two sons for The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The Green Day frontman was a virtual guest on the late night talk show, where he gave a special rendition of Tommy James and the Shondells' 1967 hit with his sons Joey and Jakob on the guitar and the drums.

Watch a clip of their performance above.

Billie Joe Armstrong covers I Think We're Alone Now with two sons on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Picture: YouTube/The Late Late Show with James Corden

The pop punk rocker has shared plenty of isolation-related tracks amid the coronavirus pandemic, while performing his own Wake Me Up When September Ends for the One World: Together at Home Concert.

Speaking about how he's been spending his time during the lockdown, he told Corden: "I have a small studio, and as soon as the shutdown happened, I was like, 'Now I can go in and to occupy my time, go in and do some recording and some writing.'"

Asked how his bandmates Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool are doing, he replied: "Mike is basically becoming like a farmer right now growing his own vegetables, but he's also organising his own record collection, and then Tré has been hanging out with his wife Sarah and their baby Mickey and trying to play drums as much he can".

See his full interview and the full performance with James Corden here:

