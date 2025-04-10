Green Day announce deluxe edition of Saviors album & share new track Smash It Like Belushi

Green Day have axed their last date Down Under. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The punk rock trio have unveiled a new song, while sharing the details of the new version of their UK number one album.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Green Day have today shared the details of the deluxe edition of the 2024 album Saviors.

Saviors (édition de luxe) is set for release on 23rd May and includes the new single Smash It Like Belushi, which is out now and available to stream below:

Green Day - Smash It Like Belushi (Official Visualizer)

The new issue of the Grammy-nominated album will also include six additional bonus tracks, including Fuck Off, Ballyhoo, Underdog and Stay Young, as well as acoustic renditions of Suzie Chapstick and Father to a Son.

Read more:

See the artwork for Saviors (Édition De Luxe) and see its tracklisting below:

Green Day's Saviors deluxe edition artwork. Picture: Press

Saviors (édition de luxe) tracklist:

The American Dream Is Killing Me Look Ma, No Brains! Bobby Sox One Eyed Bastard Dilemma 1981 Goodnight Adeline Coma City Corvette Summer Suzie Chapstick Strange Days Are Here to Stay Living in the ’20s Father to a Son Saviors Fancy Sauce Smash It Like Belushi Stay Young Fuck Off Ballyhoo Suzie Chapstick (Acoustic) Father to a Son (Acoustic) Underdog*

Green Day who last year celebrated 20 years of their American Idiot album and 30 years of their Dookie album - will also play a headline set a Download Festival 2025.

Joining them at the top of the bill will be Sleep Token and Korn, with all three bands making their debut as Download headliners.

Joining them on the line-up is the likes of Weezer, Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter, Jimmy Eat World, The Darkness and many more.

Visit downloadfestival.co.uk/tickets for more.

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong on honesty in songwriting

Read more: