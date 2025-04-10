Green Day announce deluxe edition of Saviors album & share new track Smash It Like Belushi

10 April 2025, 09:30 | Updated: 10 April 2025, 09:31

Green Day press
Green Day have axed their last date Down Under. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The punk rock trio have unveiled a new song, while sharing the details of the new version of their UK number one album.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Green Day have today shared the details of the deluxe edition of the 2024 album Saviors.

Saviors (édition de luxe) is set for release on 23rd May and includes the new single Smash It Like Belushi, which is out now and available to stream below:

Green Day - Smash It Like Belushi (Official Visualizer)

The new issue of the Grammy-nominated album will also include six additional bonus tracks, including Fuck Off, Ballyhoo, Underdog and Stay Young, as well as acoustic renditions of Suzie Chapstick and Father to a Son.

Read more:

See the artwork for Saviors (Édition De Luxe) and see its tracklisting below:

Green Day's Saviors deluxe edition artwork
Green Day's Saviors deluxe edition artwork. Picture: Press

Saviors (édition de luxe) tracklist:

  1. The American Dream Is Killing Me
  2. Look Ma, No Brains!
  3. Bobby Sox
  4. One Eyed Bastard
  5. Dilemma
  6. 1981
  7. Goodnight Adeline
  8. Coma City
  9. Corvette Summer
  10. Suzie Chapstick
  11. Strange Days Are Here to Stay
  12. Living in the ’20s
  13. Father to a Son
  14. Saviors
  15. Fancy Sauce
  16. Smash It Like Belushi
  17. Stay Young
  18. Fuck Off
  19. Ballyhoo
  20. Suzie Chapstick (Acoustic)
  21. Father to a Son (Acoustic)
  22. Underdog*

Green Day who last year celebrated 20 years of their American Idiot album and 30 years of their Dookie album - will also play a headline set a Download Festival 2025.

Joining them at the top of the bill will be Sleep Token and Korn, with all three bands making their debut as Download headliners.

Joining them on the line-up is the likes of Weezer, Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter, Jimmy Eat World, The Darkness and many more.

Visit downloadfestival.co.uk/tickets for more.

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong on honesty in songwriting

Read more:

More on Green Day

See more More on Green Day

Green Day at Woodstock 94

Green Day's muddy set at Woodstock '94 is amazing

Green Day

How did Green Day come up with their name?

Green Day: Mike Dirnt, Billie Joe Armstrong and Tre Cool

Green Day’s best lyrics

Green Day in 1997: Tre Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt

Can you get 100% of the lyrics to Time Of Your Life by Green Day?

Quizzes

How do you rate these guitarists? Bernard Sumner from Joy Division/New Order, Joey Santiago from Pixies and Peter Buck of R.E.M.

10 of the most underrated guitarists in rock