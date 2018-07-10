Green Day's American Idiot Threatens UK Charts Ahead Of Trump Visit

The hit 2004 song has re-entered the UK charts ahead of the arrival of the US President.

Green Day's American Idiot is making its threat on the UK singles chart.

Its renewed interest comes as a result of a fan campaign to get the song to UK No.1 in time for President Trump's unofficial visit to the country.

Watch the official video for the 2004 single.

The campaign's Facebook page, which is entitled "Get American Idiot to No.1 got Trumps UK Visit," calls for music lovers to "download and stream Green Day's 'American Idiot' between 00:01 Friday 6th July to 23:59 Thursday 12 July to make it No.1 the exact day Donald Trump first sets foot on UK soil as President"

While the politically-charged song wasn't written for Trump, Green Day have made their feelings crystal clear on the US President, telling his fans not to listen to their music and even releasing an anti-Trump song in Troubled Times.

Watch its video here:

The band are also known to chant the words during their gigs: "NO TRUMP, NO KKK! NO FACIST USA!"

Green Day were in the Radio X studio the day after the US election and frontman Billy Joe Armstrong made his feelings known on the soon-to-be new US President.

Watch our video here: