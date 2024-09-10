Green Day's American Idiot single hits a billion streams

Green Day's American Idiot has hit a new milestone. Picture: Pamela Littky/Press

The song follows the band's Basket Case anthem in hitting the billion milestone.

Green Day's hit single American Idiot has made it to the billionaires club.

The 2004 track, which was the first song to be released from the album of the same name, has officially reached a billion streams on Spotify, becoming the trio's second ever track to do so.

The band's 1994 single Basket Case single, which features on their seminal album, Dookie, was the first to reach the milestone on the streaming platform.

Remind yourself of American Idiot below:

Green Day - American Idiot [Official Music Video]

Meanwhile, Green Day are set to release an expanded 20th anniversary issue of their American Idiot album next month.

The pop-punk trio - made up of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool - will mark two decades of their GRAMMY Award-winning 2004 album with a new edition, which is set for release on 25th October 2024 and will come alongside a new documentary and previously unreleased tracks.

A statement on the band's socials read: "In the summer of 2004, Green Day entered the studio with Rob Cavallo to create American Idiot, uncertain of what the future held. They were audacious, rebellious, and stressed out by the state of the country at the time. American Idiot was crafted as a response to the daily bombardment of media that spreads it far and wide, making us desensitized and weary -filled with themes that still ring true today, even 20 years later.

"When they made this record, they couldn’t foresee the impact that was to come—23 million copies sold, 6x platinum, multiple GRAMMYs, a Broadway musical, and so much more.

"The album turns a whole 20 years old this year, and you know they’ve cracked open the vaults for a very special 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition that comes out on October 25th".

To celebrate the release, the band have shared Holiday / Blvd. Of Broken Dreams (Demo), their much-loved B-side Favourite Son and their performance of Minority (Live From Irving Plaza, 9/21/04).

Green Day - Holiday / Blvd. Of Broken Dreams (Demo) [Visualizer]

American Idiot's Super Deluxe Box Set comes as an 8 LP Vinyl or 4 CDs, which will include 15 unreleased American Idiot demos, a 15-track 2004 concert recorded at Irving Plaza in New York City, nine previously unreleased live recordings and 14 songs previously available only as B-Sides and bonus tracks.

In the Vinyl Box Set, each LP has been pressed on its own unique color vinyl. The collection also houses a 36-page book, a large Green Day flag, and the iconic American Idiot red tie.

The CD Box Set boasts a 48-page book, enamel pin set, sticker sheet, and cloth patch.

Two Blu-Ray Discs will also include a brand new 110-minute documentary titled 20 Years of American Idiot, the film Heart Like A Hand Grenade, their mini gig at BBC's Top of the Pops and performances on Later... with Jools Holland.

Pre-order American Idiot 20th Anniversary Super Deluxe editions here.

Green Day - Favorite Son (Official Audio)

See Green Day’s American Idiot 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition tracklist:

American Idiot, CD1/LP1 & 2 (Original album):

American Idiot

Jesus Of Suburbia

City Of The Damned

I Don’t Care

Dearly Beloved

Tales Of Another Broken Home

Holiday

Boulevard Of Broken Dream

Are We The Waiting

St. Jimmy

Give Me Novacaine

She’s A Rebel

Extraordinary Girl

Letterbomb

Wake Me Up When September Ends

Homecoming

The Death Of St. Jimmy

East 12th St.

Nobody Likes You

Rock And Roll Girlfriend

We’re Coming Home Again

Whatsername

CD2/LP 3 & 4 (B-sides & bonus tracks – previously unreleased)

American Idiot (Live)

Jesus Of Suburbia (Live)

Jesus Of Suburbia

City Of The Damned

I Don’t Care

Dearly Beloved

Tales Of Another Broken Home

Holiday (Live)

Are We The Waiting (Live)

St. Jimmy (Live)

Boulevard Of Broken Dreams (Live)

Favorite Son

Shoplifter

Governator

Too Much Too Soon

Are The Waiting (VH1 Storytellers)

St. Jimmy (VH1 Storytellers)

Give Me Novacaine (VH1 Storytellers)

Homecoming (VH1 Storytellers)

CD3/LP5 & 6 (Demos)

American Idiot

American Idiot (Alt. version)

Jesus Of Suburbia

Holiday/Blvd. Of Broken Dreams

Are We We Are/St. Jimmy Opera

Novacaine

She’s A Rebel

Radio Baghdad

Cluster Bomb

Wake Me Up When September Ends

Homecoming (Nobody Likes You)

Everyone’s Breaking Down

Just Another Year

Lowlife

What’s Her Name

CD4/ LP7 & 8 (Live Irving Plaza, NYC, Sept 21 ’04)

American Idiot (Live)

Jesus Of Suburbia (Live)

Holiday (Live)

Boulevard Of Broken Dreams (Live)

Are We The Waiting (Live)

St. Jimmy (Live)

Give Me Novacaine (Live)

She’s A Rebel (Live)

Extraordinary Girl (Live)

Letterbomb (Live)

Wake Me Up When September Ends (Live)

Homecoming (Live)

Whatsername (Live)

Minority (Live)

We Are The Champions (Live)

Blu-ray 1:

Heart Like A Hand Grenade

Blu-ray 2:

20 Years of American Idiot (new documentary)

BBC Live:

St. Jimmy (Live)

Give Me Novacaine (Live)

She’s A Rebel (Live)

Welcome To Paradise (Live)

Wake Me Up When September Ends (Live)

Jesus Of Suburbia (Live)

American Idiot (Live In Studio)

Boulevard Of Broken Dreams (Live In Studio)

Green Day - Minority (Live at Irving Plaza, 9/21/04) [Official Audio]

