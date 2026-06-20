Gorillaz at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: Support acts, stage times, special guests & more

Gorillaz have returned with new music. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Damon Albarn and co are set to take to the football ground for their first ever stadium show. Find out who's joining them and get the set times here.

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Gorillaz are set to play their first ever stadium show at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend.

Damon Albarn and co will take to Spurs' football ground in support their ninth studio effort, The Mountain, joined by a collection of special guests.

The outdoor show, which takes place on Saturday 20th July, is sure to be a memorable one, but who will support the animated band, who's confirmed to join them on stage as special guests, and what are the stage times?

Find out the answer to all these questions and more below...

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When do Gorillaz play Tottenham Stadium?

Gorillaz play a headline show at Tottenham Hotspurs this Saturday 20th July.

Who's supporting Gorillaz at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

Support from Gorillaz on the day will come from Argentine rapper and singer Trueno and beloved art pop duo Sparks, both who feature on the band's latest record.

What are the stage times for Gorillaz at Tottenham Stadium?

Gates: 17:00

Trueno: 18:00 – 18:30

Sparks: 18:55 - 19:25

Gorillaz: 20:00 - 22:30

Show ends: 22:30

Who will join Gorillaz on stage at Tottenham Stadium?

The following special guests have been confirmed to join Gorillaz on stage so far:

Anoushka Shankar

Asha Puthli

Bashy

Black Thought

Bootie Brown

De La Soul

Fatoumata Diawara

Gruff Rhys

Johnny Marr

Kara Jackson

Little Simz

London Arab Orchestra

Moonchild Sanelly

Omar Souleyman

Paul Simonon

Popcaan

Rose

Gabor

Shaun Rider

Sparks (Also support)

Trueno (Also supporti)

Yasiin Bey

Yukimi

Gorillaz - The Happy Dictator ft. Sparks (Official Visualiser)

How to get to Gorillaz at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

The easiest way to get to the the Spurs stadium is by public transport and driving is NOT recommended.

The stadium is serviced by four stations, either providing London Underground, London Overground and Greater Anglia services: Seven Sisters (30 mins walk), Northumberland Park (10 mins walk), Tottenham Hale (25 mins walk) and White Hart Lane (5 mins walk) .

(30 mins walk), (10 mins walk), (25 mins walk) and (5 mins walk) There are also several TfL bus routes serving the stadium but roads closest to the station may be busy with some buses even on diversion.

Plan your journey in advance and allow extra time ahead of the show, as public transport and roads around the stadium can be busy. For the latest travel information and updates, visit https://www.tottenhamhotspurstadium.com/whats-on/2026/gorillaz.

What time will the Gorillaz merch shop be open?

19th June: 13:00 - 18:00

20th June: 10:00 - Midnight

What are the age restrictions for Gorillaz at Tottenham Stadium?

Over 3s only. It is strongly advised that children under the age of 5 are not brought to events at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Young children and all visitors to the stadium require a full priced ticket.

Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over 18.

Anyone under the age of 14 is not allowed onto the floor pitch area under any circumstances, regardless of whether they are accompanied by an adult or otherwise.

Under 16s cannot enter the stadium unless accompanied by an adult aged 18 years or over, and every person must be in possession of a valid ticket for the event.

Under 14s cannot enter the standing area (the pitch) and must have a valid ticket for one of the designated seated areas.



Gorillaz - The Mountain album artwork. Picture: Press

What will Gorillaz play at the Tottenham Hotspurs show?

Gorillaz will likely play a career-spanning set of their hits from their career-spanning nine albums. See a setlist at their show at Manchester Co-op Live for an idea of what to expect below.

The Mountain The Happy Dictator Tranz Tomorrow Comes Today 19-2000 The God of Lying (with Joe Talbot) The Moon Cave El Mañana On Melancholy Hill The Empty Dream Machine Delirium Glitter Freeze Stylo (with Yasiin Bey) Damascus (with Omar Souleyman) (and Yasiin Bey) Andromeda (D.R.A.M. Special vocal outro) Kids With Guns Dirty Harry (with Bootie Brown) The Shadowy Light The Sad God

Encore:

20. The Hardest Thing

21. Orange County (with Kara Jackson)

22. Feel Good Inc. (with Posdnuos)

23. Clint Eastwood

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See Gorillaz's The Mountain Tour 2026 UK & Ireland dates: