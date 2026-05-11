The story behind Gorillaz single Dare and the role Shaun Ryder played in its title...

11 May 2026, 17:21

Shaun Ryder explains the story of Gorillaz Dare

The Shaun Ryder-sung single is a firm favourite with fans of the animated band, but did you know this bit of trivia about its title?

Gorillaz released their Demon Days LP on 11th May 2005.

The second studio album to come from the animated band - dreamt up by Blur frontman Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett - famously includes the tracks Feel Good Inc, Dirty Harry and Dare featuring Happy Mondays' legend Shaun Ryder.

Gorillaz - Demon Days album artwork
Gorillaz - Demon Days album artwork. Picture: Press/Jamie Hewlett

Despite the band now being nine albums down, Demon Days and its singles never fail to whip fans into a frenzy at the band's live shows.

Dare is one such single that's an instant crowd pleaser during any set and is sure to get crowds singing along to every line, but did you know that Dare technically shouldn't be called Dare at all?

Get the story behind the track and what it should have been here....

Gorillaz - DARE (Official Video)

If you'd heard that Dare's title is the result of a misspoken lyric, you'd be right... sort of. Because when Shaun Ryder uttered its famous words, there was no title at all.

It turns out that Dare began its life when the Madchester legend listened the song's instrumental in the studio and was simply describing the levels "coming up" before being "there". However, due to his accent when pronouncing the word and liking how it sounded... the soon evolved to become "DARE" instead.

It's coming up, it's coming up
It's coming up, it's coming up
It's coming up, it's coming up
It's dare

- Shaun Ryder, Gorillaz - Dare
Gorillaz Demon Days album artwork and their Dare video
Gorillaz's Demon Days album artwork and their Dare video. Picture: Press, Youtube/Gorillaz

The Step On singer explained to The Chris Moyles Show back in 2017: "So my story is, Damon gets on the beat and he gets the tune going, and I go in and I'm trying to get the cans to get in me ears and go, 'It's going up, It's going up, It's going up,' and then go 'It's THERE!"

Watch our throwback interview with the Black Grape frontman:

Shaun Ryder explains the story of Gorillaz Dare

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