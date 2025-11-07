Gorillaz share new single The God of Lying ft. IDLES

Gorillaz have released their new single. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The track is the next cut to be taken from the animated band's new album, The Mountain, which is released on 20th March 2026.

Gorillaz have shared their new single, The God of Lying.

The song - which features Bristol-formed rockers IDLES - is the latest cut to be taken from the animated band's ninth studio album, The Mountain, out on 29th March next year.

Watch the official visualiser for the song, which also sees IDLES frontman Joe Talbot feature:

Gorillaz - The God of Lying ft. IDLES (Official Visualiser)

The song also sees renowned Indian musicians Ajay Prasanna on bansuri and Viraj Acharya on percussion.

Gorillaz have returned with new music. Picture: Press

The song comes after the animated band shared The Manifesto ft. Trueno & Proof and the first taste of the record in the form lead single The Happy Dictator, which features Sparks.

Watch the official visualiser for The Happy Dictator below:

Gorillaz - The Happy Dictator ft. Sparks (Official Visualiser)

The Mountain marks the first release on the band's own KONG label and includes collaborations with The Smiths' legendary guitarist Johnny Marr.

The album also includes contributions from late musicians including Tony Allen, Mark E. Smith and Bobby Womack.

The Mountain follows Gorillaz's 2001 self-titled debut, Demon Days (2005), Plastic Beach (2010), The Fall (2010), Humanz (2017), The Now Now (2018), Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez (2020) and Cracker Island (2023).

See the artwork and tracklisting for The Mountain below and pre-order the album here.

Gorillaz - The Mountain album artwork. Picture: Press

See Gorillaz - The Mountain tracklisting:

The Mountain (feat. Dennis Hopper, Ajay Prasanna, Anoushka Shankar, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash) The Moon Cave (feat. Asha Puthli, Bobby Womack, Dave Jolicoeur, Jalen Ngonda and Black Thought) The Happy Dictator (feat. Sparks) The Hardest Thing (feat. Tony Allen) Orange County (feat. Bizarrap, Kara Jackson and Anoushka Shankar) The God of Lying (feat. IDLES) The Empty Dream Machine (feat. Black Thought, Johnny Marr and Anoushka Shankar) The Manifesto (feat. Trueno and Proof) The Plastic Guru (feat. Johnny Marr and Anoushka Shankar) Delirium (feat. Mark E. Smith) Damascus (feat. Omar Souleyman and Yasiin Bey) The Shadowy Light (feat. Asha Bhosle, Gruff Rhys, Ajay Prasanna, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash) Casablanca (feat. Paul Simonon and Johnny Marr) The Sweet Prince (feat. Ajay Prasanna, Johnny Marr and Anoushka Shankar) The Sad God (feat. Black Thought, Ajay Prasanna and Anoushka Shankar)

The band plans to take The Mountain on the road next year with a 2026 UK & Ireland tour.

The string of dates, which kick off at Manchester's Co-op Live on 21st March, includes stops in Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Belfast and Dublin and culminates in a mammoth summer show at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 20th June.

Visit gorillaz.com for their full list of dates and to buy any remaining tickets.

Shaun Ryder explains the story of Gorillaz Dare

See Gorillaz's The Mountain Tour 2026 UK & Ire dates: