Gorillaz to play first three albums in full at one-off London shows

Gorillaz have announced special album shows. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The animated band have announced a series of dates at the Copper Box Arena to celebrate their first three albums, plus a mystery show thereafter.

Gorillaz have announced their plans to play their iconic albums in full at one-off London shows.

The animated band - co created by Blur frontman Damon Albarn and illustrator Jamie Hewlett - will perform their first three studio albums at the Copper Box Arena, on the same week their House of Kong exhibition closes at the venue.

Their first show will see the band perform their self-titled 2001 debut on 29th August, the second will see them play 2005's Demon Days on 2nd December and the third gig will see the band celebrate 2010's Plastic Beach on 2nd December.

The fourth date, which takes place on 3rd September has been titled a "Mystery Show" with details yet to be announced.

Tickets go on sale on 30th May from 10 am BST and the band adds that earlier pre-sale options will be available for those who have tickets to the exhibition.

The band explains that the: "cut off point for purchase of House of Kong exhibition tickets for eligibility to live show presale access is 11pm BST this evening."

It's hard to know what the band have planned for their "mystery show" but it's fair to assume it could be something to do with Gorillaz's ninth studio album and the follow-up to 2023's Cracker Island.

When speaking to French magazine Les Inrockuptibles and quizzed what his plans were for the rest of the year, Albarn revealed: "I’m finishing a new Gorillaz album. One opera and one new Gorillaz album seems like enough for 2025! Unless someone accuses me of taking my foot off the gas!”

"An opera and a new Gorillaz album, that's enough for 2025" pic.twitter.com/lNP8hLs6p3 — △émélina 𖤐 (@ashestomarss) March 19, 2025

Albarn's statement was also corroborated by Gorillaz co-creator Jamie Hewlett, who commented on an Instagram post “Yes, the new album is coming out this year".

