Gorillaz announce new album The Mountain, share The Happy Dictator single & plot 2026 UK & Ireland dates

12 September 2025, 08:00

Gorillaz press image
Gorillaz have returned with new music. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The animated band have detailed their ninth studio album, shared their comeback single and announced tour dates for 2026.

Gorillaz have confirmed their new album and shared its first single, while announcing dates for 2026.

The animated band - led by Blur frontman Damon Albarn - have announced their ninth studio album, The Mountain, will be released on 29th March 2026.

The first taste of the record comes in the form a lead single The Happy Dictator, which features Sparks.

Watch the official visualiser for The Happy Dictator below:

Gorillaz - The Happy Dictator ft. Sparks (Official Visualiser)

The Mountain marks the first release of the band's own KONG label and includes collaborations with the likes of IDLES, Anoushka Shankar and The Smiths' legendary guitarist Johnny Marr.

The album also features contributions from late musicians Tony Allen, Mark E. Smith and Bobby Womack.

It follows their 2001 self-titled debut, Demon Days (2005), Plastic Beach (2010), The Fall (2010), Humanz (2017), The Now Now (2018), Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez (2020) and Cracker Island (2023).

See the artwork and tracklisting for The Mountain below and pre-order the album here.

Gorillaz - The Mountain album artwork
Gorillaz - The Mountain album artwork. Picture: Press

See Gorillaz - The Mountain tracklisting:

  1. The Mountain (feat. Dennis Hopper, Ajay Prasanna, Anoushka Shankar, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash)
  2. The Moon Cave (feat. Asha Puthli, Bobby Womack, Dave Jolicoeur, Jalen Ngonda and Black Thought)
  3. The Happy Dictator (feat. Sparks)
  4. The Hardest Thing (feat. Tony Allen)
  5. Orange County (feat. Bizarrap, Kara Jackson and Anoushka Shankar)
  6. The God of Lying (feat. IDLES)
  7. The Empty Dream Machine (feat. Black Thought, Johnny Marr and Anoushka Shankar)
  8. The Manifesto (feat. Trueno and Proof)
  9. The Plastic Guru (feat. Johnny Marr and Anoushka Shankar)
  10. Delirium (feat. Mark E. Smith)
  11. Damascus (feat. Omar Souleyman and Yasiin Bey)
  12. The Shadowy Light (feat. Asha Bhosle, Gruff Rhys, Ajay Prasanna, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash)
  13. Casablanca (feat. Paul Simonon and Johnny Marr)
  14. The Sweet Prince (feat. Ajay Prasanna, Johnny Marr and Anoushka Shankar)
  15. The Sad God (feat. Black Thought, Ajay Prasanna and Anoushka Shankar)

Alongside the news of the band's new album are their plans to take it on the road in March next year with a 2026 UK & Ireland tour.

The string of dates, which kick off at Manchester's Co-op Live on 21st March, includes stops in Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Belfast and Dublin and culminates in a mammoth summer show at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 20th June.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 19th September, with pre-sales starting on Wednesday 17th September from 11am here.

See Gorillaz The Mountain Tour dates:

  • 21st March – Co-op Live, Manchester
  • 22nd March – BP Pulse Live, Birmingham
  • 24th March – OVO Hydro, Glasgow (support from Trueno)
  • 25th March – First Direct Arena, Leeds
  • 27th March – Utilitia Arena, Cardiff (support from Trueno)
  • 28th March – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham (support from Trueno)
  • 29th March – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool (support from Trueno)
  • 31st March – SSE Arena, BelfastAPRIL
  • 1st April – 3Arena, Dublin (support from Trueno)
  • 20th June – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London (support from Sparks and Trueno)

Blur