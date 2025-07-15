Damon album teases new Gorillaz album "is in four languages"

The Gorillaz co-creator previously revealed he's set to finish the new album for the animated band this year.

Damon Albarn has teased the new Gorillaz album will be "in four languages" and it can be expected to drop in 2025.

The frontman and co-creator previously revealed that he will be working on finishing the next record for the animated band this year, and now he's shared that it will be as eclectic as ever.

According to an unofficial fan account, in Albarn's latest interview with The Times, he said: "My new Gorillaz record is in four languages!"

However, it looks like fans will have to wait until next year to hear it, with the band set to return in 2026 "apart from a few live dates later this summer".

One thing is for sure, Albarn is certainly working hard on the effort and the follow-up to 2023's Cracker Island.

The Blur frontman sat down with Les Inrockuptilese to discuss The Magic Flute II, La Malédiction - the sequel to his electronic opera Mozart’s The Magic Flute.

Quizzed about the rest of his plans for the year, he confirmed to the French outlet: "I’m finishing a new Gorillaz album. One opera and one new Gorillaz album seems like enough for 2025! Unless someone accuses me of taking my foot off the gas!”

Elsewhere, the Britpop icon has "conceded defeat" to Oasis in light of the Manchester band's huge reunion shows.

“I think we can officially say that Oasis won the battle, the war, the campaign, everything," he told The Sun.

“They are the winners. They take first place. In the face of such overwhelming evidence, I am happy to accept and concede defeat.

“It’s their summer and God bless them. I hope everyone has a wonderful time but I’m going to be in a very, very different place.”

Blur on their new single The Narcissist

