Gorillaz at All Points East 2022: Full line-up, ticket info and more

Gorillaz are set for a headline set at All Points East 2022. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The animated band are bringing their Song Machine album to All Points East this August. Find out who joins them on the bill at the Victoria Park festival and how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

All Points East has shared new names for Gorillaz's headline show this summer.

The animated band were previously announced for the Victoria Park Festival on Friday 19th August in a UK festival exclusive and now its been confirmed which artists will be joining them.

Find out everything you need to know about the gig, including who's set to join them on the day and how to buy tickets.

READ MORE: Gorillaz, The Chemical Brothers, Kraftwerk, Tame Impala and more for All Points East 2022

When are Gorillaz headlining All Points East 2022?

Gorillaz will play a headline set at the London festival on Friday 19th August 2022.

Who's joining Gorillaz on the line-up?

Idles, Turnstile, Pusha T, Yves Tumor, Self Esteem, Knucks, Femi Kuti, Ibeyi, Obongjayar, Ibibio Sound Machine, Newdad, Paris Texas, Remi Wolf, Gabriels, Nia Archives, Willow Kayne and Kills Birds will also be performing.

We're so happy to add some extremely exciting new names to Gorillaz, Friday 19 August, including Turnstile, Knucks, Ibeyi, and many more! 🌀🌀🌀



Tickets on sale now, with Payment Plans and Team Tickets available ❯ https://t.co/97WDrEWYYd pic.twitter.com/ygmHMiHOFe — All Points East (@allpointseastuk) April 5, 2022

How to buy Gorillaz All Points East tickets:

Tickets for Gorillaz's All Points East date are on sale now at allpointseastfestival.com.

Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents, says: “We're so excited to head back to Victoria Park this August and open up our 2022 event with Gorillaz. Today we have added some fantastic new artists to Gorillaz’ only UK festival show this year. Turnstiles, Knucks and Ibibio Sound Machine join an already great bill for what we know will be an amazing show this summer.”

READ MORE: The story behind Gorillaz song DARE