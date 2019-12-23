WATCH: Gerry Cinnamon's fans sing in the streets after his homecoming Glasgow gig

People make Glasgow ❤️ the party continues onto the streets after @GerryCinnamon - what a night! #glasgow #GerryCinnamon pic.twitter.com/xWzGCYebnB — Nic Murphy (@nicmurphyxx1) December 21, 2019

See the Scottish singer-songwriter's fans continue the party with a rendition of Canter after his homecoming gig at Glasgow's SSE Hydro.

Footage has emerged which sees Gerry Cinnamon fans take to the streets after his set.

The Castlemilk singer-songwriter played the first of his two homecoming gigs at Glasgow's SSE Hydro on Friday (20 December), but the party didn't end when he left the stage.

His fans proved just how passionate Scottish crowds can be when they began singing to a remixed version of his Canter single, while all joining in with the famous Scottish chant: "Here we, here we, here we f***ing go!"

Watch them in action in a video shared to Twitter by Nic Murphy above.

Gerry Cinnamon has already announced a huge outdoor date at Glasgow's Hampden Park next year - with support from DMA'S - as well as a 2020 UK and Ireland tour.

Cinnamon's homecoming gig wasn't the only show which saw fans partying long into the night.

Earlier this month, Lewis Capaldi showed gratitude to his home crowd by hosting a mini party at Greggs and paying for a £5,000 tab.

The Hold Me While You Wait singer celebrated his homecoming show in the city by teaming up with the bakery chain's Argyle Street store after performing a sold-out gig at the nearby O2 Academy Glasgow on Saturday (7 December).

All gig-goers had to do to get their hands on one of their famous sausage rolls was to show their wristband from the gig, which read: "THE CAPALDI TAB".

Capaldi told the crowd: "As a thank you for coming tonight I've put a tab behind the local Greggs on Argyle Street for you all.

"The Bakes are on me! Steak Bakes, Vegan Sausage Rolls and doughnuts, get whatever you want. You'll just need your blue wristband after the gig."

Hundreds of fans ended up piling into the shop to grab a freebie, with one fan sharing a video of the Greggs continuing the party by playing remixes of his favourite tracks with the lights dimmed down low.

See Gerry Cinnamon's new 2020 dates so far

29 May - Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

30 May - Cardiff, Castle31 May - Brighton, Centre

2 June - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

4 June - London, Alexandra Palace

6 June - Manchester, Arena19 June - Cork, Irish Independent Park

20 June - Belfast, Belsonic

21 June - Dublin, Malahide Castle

18 July 2020 – Glasgow, Hampden Park Stadium - SOLD OUT

