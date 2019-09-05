VIDEO: Gerry Cinnamon teases new material with Hash song in studio clip

The Canter singer has shared a snippet of new music in the same week he picked up the gong for Best Live Act at the AIM Awards.

Gerry Cinnamon has given fans a taste of what to expect from his new material.

Taking to Twitter the Scottish singer-songwriter shared a video in the studio with the caption: "#hash".

The lyrics to the new song appear to say: "Dark days/These are dark days/But I hear that there's an easier way/These are the best days that you're ever gonna have".

Gerry Cinnamon took home the gong for Best Live Act at the AIM Awards this week, beating out stiff competition in the public-voted award from the likes of AJ Tracey, Calpurnia, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, IDLES.

Celebrating his win on Twitter, he said: "Not into awards and stuff but it was voted for by yous so it’s real. Means a lot. Met Ray Davies as well. Got a bit emotional. Back into the studio now."

Best Live Act. Down to London took home a wee robot. U can tell I love posing for the cameras. Not into awards and stuff but it was voted for by yous so it’s real. Means a lot. Met Ray Davies as well. Got a bit emotional. Back into the studio now. Cheers again. Much love. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/M36VmiTRMv — GERRY CINNAMON (@GerryCinnamon) September 3, 2019

Cinnamon has been confirmed as the support act on three of Liam Gallagher's Australian dates.

Taking to Twitter, the Oasis legend said: "Looking forward to ripping a few lids of a few tinnies down under with the mighty GC not her r Gerry parkas n caps in the area yours truly the most important human being on wait for iiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiit".

Looking forward to ripping a few lids of a few tinnies down under with the mighty GC not her r Gerry parkas n caps in the area yours truly the most important human being on wait for iiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiit — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 2, 2019

The Belter singer also shared an image of the Oasis legend's solo tour dates, where he'll be the special guest with Gallagher Down Under in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

See the tour poster here, which the Belter singer captioned: "Fair dinkum".

