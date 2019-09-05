VIDEO: Gerry Cinnamon teases new material with Hash song in studio clip

5 September 2019, 12:37 | Updated: 5 September 2019, 12:44

The Canter singer has shared a snippet of new music in the same week he picked up the gong for Best Live Act at the AIM Awards.

Gerry Cinnamon has given fans a taste of what to expect from his new material.

Taking to Twitter the Scottish singer-songwriter shared a video in the studio with the caption: "#hash".

The lyrics to the new song appear to say: "Dark days/These are dark days/But I hear that there's an easier way/These are the best days that you're ever gonna have".

Gerry Cinnamon
Gerry Cinnamon. Picture: Press/Paul Gallagher

READ MORE: Gerry Cinnamon gives update on second album

Gerry Cinnamon took home the gong for Best Live Act at the AIM Awards this week, beating out stiff competition in the public-voted award from the likes of AJ Tracey, Calpurnia, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, IDLES.

Celebrating his win on Twitter, he said: "Not into awards and stuff but it was voted for by yous so it’s real. Means a lot. Met Ray Davies as well. Got a bit emotional. Back into the studio now."

VIDEO: Man United fans adapt Gerry Cinnamon’s Belter song for Harry Maguire chant

Cinnamon has been confirmed as the support act on three of Liam Gallagher's Australian dates.

Taking to Twitter, the Oasis legend said: "Looking forward to ripping a few lids of a few tinnies down under with the mighty GC not her r Gerry parkas n caps in the area yours truly the most important human being on wait for iiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiit".

The Belter singer also shared an image of the Oasis legend's solo tour dates, where he'll be the special guest with Gallagher Down Under in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

See the tour poster here, which the Belter singer captioned: "Fair dinkum".

Watch a young blind Gerry Cinnamon fan sing his heart out at Kendal Calling:

READ MORE - Martin Compston: "Gerry Cinnamon is one of the best singer-songwriters of the decade"

Latest News

See more Latest News

Serge Pizzorno sings copies of his album The S.L.P at Rough trade East in London's Brick Lane

Kasabian's Serge chooses his favourite between his Soccer AM and Soccer Aid goals

Kasabian

Liam Gallagher and Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders

Liam Gallagher says he's in talks for a part in Peaky Blinders

Liam Gallagher

Reggie Nalder as Barlow in Salem's Lot (1979)

The 10 best Stephen King movies

Lists

Editors 2019

Editors announce greatest hits album Black Gold and 2020 tour

Editors

Paul McCartney live at Glastonbury 2004

Paul McCartney: Headlining Glastonbury in 2020 is a “remote possibility”

Glastonbury Festival

Latest On Radio X

Oasis in 1994

Listen Up - The Oasis Podcast

Podcasts

Skunk Anansie's Skin and Blur's Damon Albarn

Skunk Anansie's Skin: "We love the Gallaghers, but Damon Albarn always hated us"

Blur

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose and Slash

Guns N’ Roses rumoured for new Terminator soundtrack

Guns N' Roses

Stop The Coup protests, September 2019

The 50 best protest songs

Lists

Miles Kane

Miles Kane announces Blame It On The Summertime single and intimate UK tour dates

Miles Kane