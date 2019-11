LISTEN: Gerry Cinnamon releases inspirational Dark Days track as he kicks off arena tour

Gerry Cinnamon live. Picture: Press

The Scottish singer-songwriter has released the moving ballad ahead of his show at Belfast's SSE Arena tonight.

Gerry Cinnamon has released his Dark Days single.

The inspirational and meaningful track is already a firm favourite with mega fans, but has been given its official outing today.

Listen to it here:

The track is released on the same day that Gerry Cinnamon embarks on his UK arena dates, which will kick off this Friday (1 November) at the SSE Arena Belfast, and end with two homecoming shows at Glasgow's SSE Hydro.

Cinnamon previously released his Sun Queen single, which you can listen to here:

READ MORE: Gerry Cinnamon 2019 tour: Dates, support & more

Watch this young blind Gerry Cinnamon fan melt hearts at his Kendal Calling gig:

READ MORE: Watch Liam Fray call Gerry Cinnamon his hero

READ MORE: Gerry Cinnamon's Discoland samples these Happy Hardcore tunes...

See Gerry Cinnamon's 2019 UK & Irish tour dates:

November 2019:

Fri 1 November - SSE Arena, Belfast

Sat 2 November - 3Arena, Dublin

Tues 5 November - De Montfort Hall, Leicester

Thurs 7 November - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Fri 8 November - Leeds First Direct Arena,

Sat 9 November - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Mon 11 November - O2 Academy Bournemouth

Tues 12 November - University of East Anglia Union

Weds 14 November - O2 Academy Brixton, London

Thurs 15 November - O2 Academy Brixton, London

Saturday 16 November - Newcastle Utilita Arena

Saturday 23 November - Aberdeen, P&J Live

December 2019:

Friday 20 December - Glasgow SSE Hydro

Saturday 21 December - Glasgow SSE Hydro