LISTEN: Gerry Cinnamon releases The Bonny single

29 November 2019, 12:32 | Updated: 29 November 2019, 15:56

Gerry Cinnamon
Gerry Cinnamon. Picture: Press/Anthony Mooney

Hear the latest track to come from the Scottish singer-songwriter's forthcoming album of the same name.

Gerry Cinnamon has released his new The Bonny single from his forthcoming album of the same name.

The Scottish singer-songwriter has shared the next cut to come from the long-awaited record, which is the follow-up to his 2017 Erratic Cinematic debut.

Listen to the harmonica-laden single here:

LISTEN: Gerry Cinnamon releases inspirational Dark Days track as he kicks off arena tour

The track - which follows his Sun Queen single - is also available as a 10" yellow vinyl double A-Side with his Dark Days track.

Meanwhile, this week saw Cinnamon announce new UK and Ireland tour dates for 2020.

The Belter singer's new dates will kick off at Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on 29 May and will include a show at London's Alexandra Palace on 4 June, and the Manchester Arena on 6 June.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 6 December from 9am

Fans can gain access to a ticket presale when they pre-order new album The Bonny at gerrycinnamonmusic.com

Martin Compston: "Gerry Cinnamon is one of the best singer-songwriters of the decade"

See Gerry Cinnamon's new 2020 UK & Ireland tour dates

29 May - Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

30 May - Cardiff, Castle

31 May - Brighton, Centre

2 June - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

4 June - London, Alexandra Palace

6 June - Manchester, Arena

19 June - Cork, Irish Independent Park

20 June - Belfast, Belsonic

21 June - Dublin, Malahide Castle

See Gerry Cinnamon's previously announced dates:

20 December 2019 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro - SOLD OUT

21 December 2019 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro - SOLD OUT

18 July 2020 – Glasgow, Hampden Park Stadium - SOLD OUT

