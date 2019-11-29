LISTEN: Gerry Cinnamon releases The Bonny single
29 November 2019, 12:32 | Updated: 29 November 2019, 15:56
Hear the latest track to come from the Scottish singer-songwriter's forthcoming album of the same name.
Gerry Cinnamon has released his new The Bonny single from his forthcoming album of the same name.
The Scottish singer-songwriter has shared the next cut to come from the long-awaited record, which is the follow-up to his 2017 Erratic Cinematic debut.
Listen to the harmonica-laden single here:
The track - which follows his Sun Queen single - is also available as a 10" yellow vinyl double A-Side with his Dark Days track.
New track THE BONNY out now. 🔥— GERRY CINNAMON (@GerryCinnamon) November 29, 2019
Also available on 10" Double A-Side Yellow Vinyl with Dark Days. https://t.co/YcsC29hw9r pic.twitter.com/UOZc3HKOcy
Meanwhile, this week saw Cinnamon announce new UK and Ireland tour dates for 2020.
The Belter singer's new dates will kick off at Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on 29 May and will include a show at London's Alexandra Palace on 4 June, and the Manchester Arena on 6 June.
Tickets go on sale on Friday 6 December from 9am
UK+IRE Tour 2020— GERRY CINNAMON (@GerryCinnamon) November 28, 2019
29th May Birmingham
30th May Cardiff
31st May Brighton
2nd June Sheffield
4th June London
6th June Manchester
19th June Cork
20th June Belfast
21st June Dublin
18th July Glasgow
For access to ticket presale pre-order new album THE BONNYhttps://t.co/QZ9DSeWW0d pic.twitter.com/YH054OfGlo
Fans can gain access to a ticket presale when they pre-order new album The Bonny at gerrycinnamonmusic.com
See Gerry Cinnamon's previously announced dates:
20 December 2019 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro - SOLD OUT
21 December 2019 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro - SOLD OUT
18 July 2020 – Glasgow, Hampden Park Stadium - SOLD OUT