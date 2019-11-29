LISTEN: Gerry Cinnamon releases The Bonny single

Gerry Cinnamon. Picture: Press/Anthony Mooney

Hear the latest track to come from the Scottish singer-songwriter's forthcoming album of the same name.

Gerry Cinnamon has released his new The Bonny single from his forthcoming album of the same name.

The Scottish singer-songwriter has shared the next cut to come from the long-awaited record, which is the follow-up to his 2017 Erratic Cinematic debut.

Listen to the harmonica-laden single here:

The track - which follows his Sun Queen single - is also available as a 10" yellow vinyl double A-Side with his Dark Days track.

New track THE BONNY out now. 🔥

Also available on 10" Double A-Side Yellow Vinyl with Dark Days. https://t.co/YcsC29hw9r pic.twitter.com/UOZc3HKOcy — GERRY CINNAMON (@GerryCinnamon) November 29, 2019

Meanwhile, this week saw Cinnamon announce new UK and Ireland tour dates for 2020.

The Belter singer's new dates will kick off at Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on 29 May and will include a show at London's Alexandra Palace on 4 June, and the Manchester Arena on 6 June.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 6 December from 9am

UK+IRE Tour 2020



29th May Birmingham

30th May Cardiff

31st May Brighton

2nd June Sheffield

4th June London

6th June Manchester

19th June Cork

20th June Belfast

21st June Dublin

18th July Glasgow



For access to ticket presale pre-order new album THE BONNYhttps://t.co/QZ9DSeWW0d pic.twitter.com/YH054OfGlo — GERRY CINNAMON (@GerryCinnamon) November 28, 2019

Fans can gain access to a ticket presale when they pre-order new album The Bonny at gerrycinnamonmusic.com

