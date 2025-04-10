Garbage release new single There's No Future In Optimism and announce new album

Garbage have shared new material . Picture: Joseph Cultice

By Jenny Mensah

Shirley Manson and co have unveiled the first single to be taken from their forthcoming album, Let All That We Imagine Be The Light.

Garbage have shared their first slice of new material.

There's No Future In Optimism, inspired by George Floyd, is the first single to be taken from the alt rockers new album Let All That We Imagine Be The Light, which is set for release on 30th May 2025.

Watch it's powerful Benjy Kirkman-directed black and white video below:

Garbage - There's No Future In Optimism (Official Music Video)

Speaking of the single, front-woman Shirley Manson said: “I love the title. The band sent it me and I was like, “This is great. I’m keeping that.” But the lyrics are an action against that title. Because if we allow our fatalism or our negativity to really take over, we will crumble. It’s about a city, in my case, Los Angeles, but it could be anywhere where bad stuff is happening. After the George Floyd murder, which is one of few things in my life that I wish I’d never seen: I was changed entirely by seeing the footage of that cop kneeling on George Floyd’s neck. In Los Angeles there were huge protests and a lot of upheaval after that. Above our house in Hollywood, there were helicopters all day long, for days on end. It was really precarious, chaotic and terrifying.”

Garbage’s new album Let All That We Imagine Be The Light was recorded in Shirley Manson's bedroom, at Red Razor Sounds in Los Angeles and at Butch Vig’s studio Grunge Is Dead.

Speaking about the upcoming record, which was produced by the band's longtime-engineer Billy Bush, Manson says: "This record is about what it means to be alive, and about what it means to face your imminent destruction. It’s hopeful. It’s very tender towards what it means to be a human being. Our flaws and our failures are still beautiful, even though we’re taught that they’re not. This is a tender, thrilling record about the fragility of life."

See the album's artwork and its tracklisting below:

Garbage's Let All That We Imagine Be The Light album artwork. Picture: Press

Let All That We Imagine Be The Light Tracklisting:

There’s No Future In Optimism Chinese Fire Horse Hold Have We Met (The Void) Sisyphus Radical Love To Give Get Out My Face AKA Bad Kitty R U Happy Now The Day That I Met God

Pre order Let All That We Imagine Be The Light here.

The release will be Garbage's eighth official outing, following on from their self-titled debut (1995), Version 2.0 (1998), Beautiful Garbage (2001), Bleed Like Me (2005), Not Your Kind of People (2012). Strange Little Birds (2016) and No Gods No Masters (2021).

