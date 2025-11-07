Garbage and Skunk Anansie joint headline tour for 2026

Garbage and Skunk Anansie will embark on co-headline dates. Picture: Press

The legendary 90s bands will co-headline some of the country's most beautiful outdoor settings in June next year.

Garbage and Skunk Anansie will embark on joint dates for summer 2026.

The iconic female-fronted bands will co-headline some of the UK's most stunning outdoor stages in June next year, playing the likes of The Piece Hall, Halifax, Delamere Forest and Dreamland, Margate.

The Only Happy When It Rains and Hedonism rockers will take turns topping the bill on each night, with the full dates and details below.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 14th November at 10am.

Garbage & Skunk Anansie's 2026 joint UK tour poster. Picture: Press

Garbage and Skunk Anansie's 2026 co-headline tour dates:

Tuesday 16th June - Live at The Piece Hall, Halifax – (Garbage Closing)

Thursday 18th June - Forest Live, Delamere Forest – (Skunk Anansie Closing)

Friday 19th June – Dreamland, Margate – (Garbage Closing)

Saturday 20th June - Scarborough Open Air Theatre – (Skunk Anansie Closing)

Monday 22nd June - Depot Live – Cardiff Castle – (Garbage Closing)

Wednesday 23rd June - Southampton Summer Sessions, Guildhall Square, Southampton – (Skunk Anansie Closing)

