Watch Garbage discuss 'last headline tour of North America' in passionate speech on music industry

Garbage singer Shirley Manson at 2025 Ohana Music Festival. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Shirley Manson talked about the increasing strain on working musicians at the band's show in Denver, Colorado over the weekend.

Garbage have discussed why their current headline tour of North America could be their last.

The transatlantic alt-rockers - made up of Shirley Manson, Butch Vig, Duke Erikson and Steve Marker - played the Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado on Sunday (12th October), when they delivered an important message on why they'll find it increasingly difficult to return.

Addressing the audience singer with a lengthy speech Shirley Manson said: "We have announced that this is our last headline tour of North America. By that we mean it has become entirely unsustainable for a band like us to come and tour anywhere except the coasts.

"And it's upsetting, but we've had a glorious 30 year career and we really have no complaints, but I bring this up every night, because I think it's imperative that we all start to understand what exactly is going on in the music industry.

Manson went on to talk about the disparity in wealth between some of the biggest pop stars and the more humble "working musicians," who find it hard to make a living wage while performing and creating.

The Stupid Girl singer continued: "And it's difficult to get your head around right? 'Cause you see all these big pop stars and they're making billions and billions and billions of dollars and they're rich and they're glamorous and amazing, but the problem is most of the music industry is not made of these big pop stars. They're made of working musicians.

"And this is not a pity party for us. This is a alarm call for all the young generations of musicians who are in our wake and who we feel duty bound to speak up for, because nobody speaking up for them."

In her call to action, the Scottish rocker went on to bemoan the lack of support for musicians as well as the amount of money they make of their own music on streaming platforms.

"There's no governmental body, there's no f**king real effective union for musicians and that fights for young musicians to get paid," she added. "The average musician makes $12 a month on Spotify. They're sleeping in their vans. They're holding down numerous jobs and they're playing their guts out every night and the fact that they are not even able to sell a record and it's taken from them by rich motherf**kers on streaming platforms, who get paid royally by record labels, who get paid royally by ticketmaster, who get paid royally by merch companies who get paid royally... the list goes on and on and on. There's accountants, there's lawyers. They're all f**king getting paid. Except for the musician"

The Bleed Like Me singer also implored their fans to continue to support live music whenever they can and to buy physical music when they can, while adding their hope to return to the venue in the future.

She added: "So I bring this up tonight, because you are the ones who will lose out on generations of esoteric, risk-taking creative, adventurous weirdos, rebels, agitators, provocateurs.

"You're gonna get f**king white bread. That's it. So thank you so much for coming out tonight, for supporting us for 30 years. Our love is strong for you. Keep supporting live music when you can, buy vinyl when you can. We love you so much Denver. You have been so good to us. We do hope we see you again. We can't guarantee it. In The meantime have an incredible life. Live long. Live hard. Be safe and be kind. We love you."

Garbage continue their North American tour tomorrow night (15th October) with a date at the Garbage Paramount Theatre.

The dates support their eighth studio album, Let All That We Imagine Be The Light, which includes the singles There's No Future In Optimism and Get Out My Face AKA Bad Kitty.

Visit garbage.com for their full live dates and to buy tickets.

