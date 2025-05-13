Listen to Garbage's single Get Out My Face AKA Bad Kitty

Garbage have shared a new single. Picture: Joseph Cultice

By Jenny Mensah

The track is the second cut to be taken from the band's forthcoming album Let All That We Imagine Be The Light.

Garbage have shared another new single.

Get Out My Face AKA Bad Kitty is the second cut to be taken the band's forthcoming studio album, Let All That We Imagine Be The Light, which is set for release on 30th May 2025.

Listen to the single here, which sees Shirley Manson "questioning the patriarchal structures of the world".

Garbage - Get Out My Face AKA Bad Kitty (Official Audio)

“When I was young, I didn’t really notice how things worked,” says Manson. “People like to shuffle older women off the lot, because you start to see the chessboard in a way you didn’t when you were younger. When you’re young, you’re wanting to get on with your life, have an adventure, do what you love, and you’re conditioned by the society that you grew up in, so a lot of the time you don’t see what’s going on. Then, as you get older, you start to see how things are stacked up against some of us – not all of us."

She continued: "I am outraged by the way the world treats blacks and browns and gays and trans peoples and animals and women. Living in America over the last couple of years, the absolute war on women in America is astounding. All the rights that we felt had been secured are starting to get pushed back into the Middle Ages. It is something that I can no longer tolerate silently. It’s not just infuriating, it’s alarming. It’s frightening.”

The song comes after their first single, There's No Future In Optimism, which was inspired by the death of George Floyd.

Watch it's powerful Benjy Kirkman-directed black and white video below:

Garbage - There's No Future In Optimism (Official Music Video)

Speaking of the single, front-woman Shirley Manson said: “I love the title. The band sent it me and I was like, 'This is great. I’m keeping that.' But the lyrics are an action against that title. Because if we allow our fatalism or our negativity to really take over, we will crumble. It’s about a city, in my case, Los Angeles, but it could be anywhere where bad stuff is happening.

"After the George Floyd murder, which is one of few things in my life that I wish I’d never seen: I was changed entirely by seeing the footage of that cop kneeling on George Floyd’s neck. In Los Angeles there were huge protests and a lot of upheaval after that. Above our house in Hollywood, there were helicopters all day long, for days on end. It was really precarious, chaotic and terrifying.”

As for the album, Let All That We Imagine Be The Light was recorded in Shirley Manson's bedroom, at Red Razor Sounds in Los Angeles and at Butch Vig’s studio Grunge Is Dead.

Speaking about the upcoming record, which was produced by the band's longtime-engineer Billy Bush, Manson says: "This record is about what it means to be alive, and about what it means to face your imminent destruction. It’s hopeful. It’s very tender towards what it means to be a human being. Our flaws and our failures are still beautiful, even though we’re taught that they’re not. This is a tender, thrilling record about the fragility of life."

See the album's artwork and its tracklisting below:

Garbage's Let All That We Imagine Be The Light album artwork. Picture: Press

Let All That We Imagine Be The Light Tracklisting:

There’s No Future In Optimism Chinese Fire Horse Hold Have We Met (The Void) Sisyphus Radical Love To Give Get Out My Face AKA Bad Kitty R U Happy Now The Day That I Met God

Pre order Let All That We Imagine Be The Light here.

The album will be Garbage's eighth official outing, following on from their self-titled debut (1995), Version 2.0 (1998), Beautiful Garbage (2001), Bleed Like Me (2005), Not Your Kind of People (2012). Strange Little Birds (2016) and No Gods No Masters (2021).

