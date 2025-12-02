Garbage announce Edinburgh Castle show for 2026

Garbage will play the epic homecoming date next year. Picture: Joseph Cultice

The transatlantic rockers will play a headline show for the city's iconic summer concert series.

Garbage have announced a huge show at Edinburgh Castle for 2026.

The Stupid Girl rockers will play a homecoming headline show in the Scottish city on Saturday 11th of July, on what they've dubbed a "full-circle moment".

“Bringing my band home for what most likely will be our last headline show in Scotland, feels both poignant and triumphant,” said frontwoman Shirley Manson - as reported by NME.

“It’s a full-circle moment for me and it means the world. To be asked to grace the stage with Edinburgh Castle as our backdrop will be, without doubt, one of the greatest honours of my professional career.”

Tickets for the new date go on general sale here this Friday 5th December from 10am.

The news comes after Garbage announced a co-headline tour with fellow '90s alt-rockers Skunk Anansie, which will see them play some of the UK's most stunning outdoor stages in June next year, including The Piece Hall, Halifax, Delamere Forest and Dreamland, Margate.

Garbage & Skunk Anansie's 2026 joint UK tour poster. Picture: Press

Garbage and Skunk Anansie's 2026 co-headline tour dates:

Tuesday 16th June - Live at The Piece Hall, Halifax – (Garbage Closing)

Thursday 18th June - Forest Live, Delamere Forest – (Skunk Anansie Closing)

Friday 19th June – Dreamland, Margate – (Garbage Closing)

Saturday 20th June - Scarborough Open Air Theatre – (Skunk Anansie Closing)

Monday 22nd June - Depot Live – Cardiff Castle – (Garbage Closing)

Wednesday 23rd June - Southampton Summer Sessions, Guildhall Square, Southampton – (Skunk Anansie Closing)

Garbage will also close out this year with dates Down Under, visiting Auckland, New Zealand and playing dates in Melbourne, Sydney, Bowen Hills, Brisbane and Adelaide in Australia.

Garbage - Only Happy When It Rains

