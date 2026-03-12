Shirley Manson admits she "lost composure" with 'beach ball gate' as she was dealing with the death of father

Garbage's Shirley Manson performs with the band in Auckland, New Zealand in 2025. Picture: Dave Simpson/WireImage

By Jenny Mensah

The Garbage singer went viral at the end of last year for slamming a festival-goer who threw a beach ball during the band's set in Melbourne.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Shirley Manson has opened up about 'beach ball gate' admitting she lost her "composure".

The Garbage frontwoman trended late last year when she lambasted a fan at Melbourne's Good Things Festival who was throwing a beach ball into the crowd.

At the time she stopped the set to call him out, shouting: "Big guy with your big f**king beach ball.

"What a f**king douchebag. You’re a f**king middle-aged man in a f**king ridiculous hat, and you’re a f**king f**kface. I want, literally, to ask people to f**king punch you in the f**king face. But you know what? I’m a lady, so I won’t.

“We’re fed up of not getting f**king paid properly and fed up of having to play for douchebags like you."

Now, reflecting on the moment to NME, Manson revealed that she was not in a good place and was dealing with the loss of her father, who had died just two months previously and been buried the week before.

"To be fair, I lost my composure," she admitted to the outlet. "My dad died on October 3, I’d been touring solidly since and it was now December.

"Clearly, I should have been at home but I carried on working. It was a bad call, but it [was] something I had agreed upon with my dad. I had just buried him the week before."

The Push It singer went on: "This is not an excuse, I’m just saying that I lost my composure. People are human, they make bad errors of judgement, I made a bad error of judgement and I shouldn’t have gone off like that."

Read more:

Shortly after the event, Manson doubled down on her actions, but was still surprised by how intense the backlash was that she received... though they'd called the humourous reaction of the Australian crowd the following day.

"I was astounded by the intensity of criticism," the 59-years-old rocker said. "But you would have thought I’d have killed a f***ing baby! There were calls for me to be deported from Australia. It was ludicrous. In the end they got so hysterical in their desire to punish me that the whole thing turned around.”

"Shit happens," she mused. "I just felt bad for my band as 100 beach balls came sailing over the crowd the following day.

"Luckily for us, we all have a really good sense of humour. We knew it was coming and already called it. I’m sure there will be hundreds of beach balls for the rest of our career."

Watch the moment the rocker hit out below:

Garbage’s Shirley Manson really f***ing hates beach balls‼️(Good Things Melbourne 2025)

After the event, Manson took to Threads to write: “I make NO APOLOGIES whatsoever for getting annoyed at beach balls at shows.

“I joined a band because I HATED THE F**KING BEACH. I joined a band because I wanted to listen to Siouxsie and the Banshees and The Cure and be dark and beautiful.

“I love the musical community and I want to respect their artistry. I am so tired of folks taking music for free and treating us all like circus performers.”

Despite the controversy, Garbage are more in demand than ever, embarking on dates across 2026, which will see them play venues and festivals across UK & Europe and join forces with Skunk Anansie for a co-headline tour.

Visit garbage.com for their full line-up of dates and to buy tickets.

See Garbage's 2026 UK and European tour dates:

28th March - Royal Albert Hall, London (with Placebo)

24th May - Bearded Theory, Catton Hall, UK

25th May - Le Zenith, Paris, France

28th May - Vidas Art Arena, Sofia, BG

30th May - Progresja, Warsaw, PL

1st June - Allas Live, Helsinki

3rd June - Grona Lund Tivoli, Stockholm, SE

6th June - Skive Festival, Skive, DK

8th June - Arena Wien Open Air, Vienna, AT

9th June - Lucerna Great Hall, Prague, CZ

11th June - Stadtpark Open Air, Hamburg, DE

13th June - OLT Riverenhof, Antwerp, Belgium

14th June - TrivoliVredenburg, Utrecht, NL

25th June - Parco della Musica di Milano, Milan Italy

27th June - Zitadelle, Mainz, DE

28th June - Volkhaus, Mainz, Germany

1st July - Release Festival, Athens, GR

3rd July - Zorlu, Instanbul, Turkey

5th July - Noches del Botanico, Madrid, ES

6th July - Sala Pelicano, A Coruna, ES

8th July - Jardines de Viveros, Barcelona, ES

9th July - Cruilla Festival, Barcelona, ES

11th July - Edinburgh Castle, UK

14th July - The Roundhouse, London, UK

17th July - Waterfront Theater, Belfast, NI

18th July - Iveagh Garden, Dublin, IE

Garbage and Skunk Anansie's 2026 co-headline tour dates:

Tuesday 16th June - Live at The Piece Hall, Halifax (Garbage closing)

Thursday 18th June - Forest Live, Delamere Forest (Skunk Anansie closing)

Friday 19th June – Dreamland, Margate (Garbage closing)

Saturday 20th June - Scarborough Open Air Theatre (Skunk Anansie closing)

Monday 22nd June - Depot Live Cardiff Castle (Garbage closing)

Wednesday 23rd June - Southampton Summer Sessions, Guildhall Square (Skunk Anansie closing)

Visit garbage.com for their full line-up of dates and to buy tickets.