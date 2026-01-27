Garbage add three new shows to 2026 UK & European tour dates

On Air Now
27 January 2026, 18:23 | Updated: 27 January 2026, 18:24
Shirley Manson and co will play new dates in Stockholm, London and Dublin as part of their string of live dates this year.
Garbage have announced a trio of new shows for 2026.
The transatlantic rockers - comprised of Shirley Manson, Butch Vig, Duke Erikson and Steve Marker - previously plotted dates across the UK, which included a co-headline tour with Skunk Anansie and a special charity date at The Royal Albert Hall.
Now the Only Happy When It Rains rockers have confirmed three additional dates which will see them play Stockholm’s Grona Lund Tivoli on 3rd June), London’s Roundhouse on 14th July, and Dublin’s Iveagh Gardens on 18th July.
Tickets go on sale this Friday 30th January from 9am for Dublin and from 10am for London. Visit garbage.com for the band's full dates and more info.
The news comes after Garbage announced a special homecoming date at Edinburgh Castle and a co-headline tour with fellow '90s alt-rockers Skunk Anansie, which will see them play some of the UK's most stunning outdoor stages in June next year, including The Piece Hall, Halifax, Delamere Forest and Dreamland, Margate.
Visit www.cuffeandtaylor.com for more details and see the band's full UK and European dates so far this year below.
Visit garbage.com for more info and to buy tickets.
Garbage - Only Happy When It Rains
