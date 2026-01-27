Garbage add three new shows to 2026 UK & European tour dates

Garbage have added fresh dates to their busy schedule. Picture: Joseph Cultice

Shirley Manson and co will play new dates in Stockholm, London and Dublin as part of their string of live dates this year.

Garbage have announced a trio of new shows for 2026.

The transatlantic rockers - comprised of Shirley Manson, Butch Vig, Duke Erikson and Steve Marker - previously plotted dates across the UK, which included a co-headline tour with Skunk Anansie and a special charity date at The Royal Albert Hall.

Now the Only Happy When It Rains rockers have confirmed three additional dates which will see them play Stockholm’s Grona Lund Tivoli on 3rd June), London’s Roundhouse on 14th July, and Dublin’s Iveagh Gardens on 18th July.

Tickets go on sale this Friday 30th January from 9am for Dublin and from 10am for London. Visit garbage.com for the band's full dates and more info.

The news comes after Garbage announced a special homecoming date at Edinburgh Castle and a co-headline tour with fellow '90s alt-rockers Skunk Anansie, which will see them play some of the UK's most stunning outdoor stages in June next year, including The Piece Hall, Halifax, Delamere Forest and Dreamland, Margate.

Visit www.cuffeandtaylor.com for more details and see the band's full UK and European dates so far this year below.

See Garbage's 2026 UK and European tour dates:

28th March - Royal Albert Hall, London (with Placebo)

24th May - Bearded Theory, Catton Hall, UK

28th May - Vidas Art Arena, Sofia, BG

30th May - Progresja, Warsaw, PL

3rd June - Grona Lund Tivoli, Stockholm, SE - NEW DATE ADDED

6th June - Skive Festival, Skive, DK

8th June - Arena Wien Open Air, Vienna, AT

9th June - Lucerna Great Hall, Prague, CZ

11th June - Stadtpark Open Air, Hamburg, DE

14th June - TrivoliVredenburg, Utrecht, NL

16th June - Live at The Piece Hall, Halifax – (Garbage Closing)

18th June - Forest Live, Delamere Forest – (Skunk Anansie Closing)

19th June – Dreamland, Margate – (Garbage Closing)

20th June - Scarborough Open Air Theatre – (Skunk Anansie Closing)

22nd June - Depot Live – Cardiff Castle – (Garbage Closing)

23rd June - Southampton Summer Sessions, Guildhall Square, Southampton – (Skunk Anansie Closing)

27th June - Zitadelle, Mainz, DE

1st July - Release Festival, Athens, GR

9th July - Cruilla Festival, Barcelona, ES

11th July - Edinburgh Castle, UK

14th July - The Roundhouse, London, UK - NEW DATE ADDED

17th July - Waterfront Theater, Belfast, NI

18th July - Iveagh Garden, Dublin, IE - NEW DATE ADDED

Visit garbage.com for more info and to buy tickets.

