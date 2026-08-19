Gang of Youths share Things Take Time single after announcing UK & European tour dates for 2026

David Le'aupepe of Gang of Youths at BST Hyde Park 2023. Picture: Gus Stewart/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Australian four-piece have shared their first new music in four years and their plans to play dates in the UK and Europe.

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Gang Of Youths have shared a brand new single.

Things Take Time - which marks the Sydney band’s first new music in four years - sees them enter a powerful and emotionally expansive new era.

Written by David Le'aupepe, Tom Hobden, Donnie Borzestowski and Jung Kim and recorded at Decoy Studios the song reflects “on patience, transformation and the cyclical nature of life”

Speaking about the single, the band explain: "It's not really about anything in particular, other than the endless loop of birth, growth, death and rebirth which encases all matter and energy or whatever."

Listen to the track below:

Gang of Youths - Things Take Time (Official Audio)

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The new material comes after the band announced four UK and European dates for this year, which include London date at the Camden's Roundhouse.

Tickets are on pre-sale now (19th August) and go on general sale from Friday 21st August at 9am BST.

The band have also hinted that more dates are on the way, telling fans: "For those of you not in Paris, Amsterdam, Manchester or London, we will be seeing you soon.”

Fans can sign up for the band's mailing list for to get the first sight of news when it drops.

Gang of Youths 2026 tour dates:

28th Nov 2026 - Paris, Bellevilloise

29th Nov 2026 - Amsterdam, Melkweg

1st Dec 2026 - Manchester, Albert Hall

2nd Dec 2026 - London, Roundhouse

The new music marks the first new slice of material from the band since the quartet released their Angel in Realtime album in 2022.

It followed their debut offering The Positions in 2015 and 2017's Go Farther in Lightness.

Despite making London their new home, the band have just come back from their native Australia, selling out the countries most iconic venues including a duo of dazzling homecoming shows at the Sydney Opera House.

The band are set to appear at All Points East next Sunday (30th August), where they feature on Twenty One Pilots' headline show, alongside REN, Wunderhorse and more.

Gang Of Youths - Angel In Realtime | X-Posure Album Playback

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