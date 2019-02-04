Gang Of Youths announce London date & share new live video

Watch the band play Let Me Down Easy on tour in Australia exclusively here! Plus, details of their first UK date of 2019.

Gang Of Youths have announced their first UK date for 2019 - plus, an amazing new live video of the band performing one of THE tracks of last year, Let Me Down Easy.

You can watch the live video exclusively on Radio X right here

Gang Of Youths live in Australia. Picture: Press

After releasing their excellent performance with MTV Unplugged Live In Melbourne as a live album late last year, Sydney's Gang of Youths have announced an intimate performance in London in April 2019.

The band will play Islington Assembly Hall on Wednesday 3 April - tickets are on sale 9am on Friday 8 February via this link.

The Islington show will be their first London date since selling out the Kentish Town Forum in 2018.

2018 was a huge year for Gang Of Youths - they not only made the Radio X daytime playlist with Let Me Down Easy, but their MTV Unplugged album was one of our LPs of the year.

Off the back of their critically acclaimed album Go Farther In Lightness, GOY had three tracks make it in the Top 10 of triple j’s Hottest 100, embarked on a US arena tour with Foo Fighters, and announced their very own Brisbane festival, A More Perfect Union.

Meanwhile, Gang Of Youths kick off 2019 with some Australian dates, before heading off on the festival circuit in the summer.

Gang Of Youths 2019 Tour Dates:

8 February - Laneway Festival, Adelaide, Australia

9 February - Laneway Festival, Melbourne, Australia

10 February - Laneway Festival, Freemantle, Australia

3 April - Islington Assembly Hall, London

24 May - Boston Calling, Boston, US

26 May - Bottlerock Festival, California, US

5 July - Cruilla Barcelona, Spain

For more details, see www.gangofyouths.com