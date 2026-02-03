The Fratellis postpone Costello Music 20th anniversary tour due to "ongoing health issues"

The Fratellis perform at Bristol Sounds 2025. Picture: Steve Owen/Alamy

The Scottish rockers have revealed that they won't be performing due to their frontman Jon's ill health.

The Fratellis have been forced to postpone their 2026 live dates this month.

The Scottish rockers were set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album Costello music, with stops at Nottingham's Rock City, London's Eventim Apollo, Manchester's Albert Hall and more.

However, now the Chelsea Dagger outfit have revealed their February dates will not go ahead due to "ongoing health issues," although they have maintained that their summer dates will still go ahead as planned.

Their statement on Instagram explained: "We are really sad to announce that our Costello Music 20th Anniversary Tour has been postponed.

"Unfortunately, Jon is unable to perform right now due to ongoing health issues. With the tour so close it breaks our musical hearts to take this decision but in light of medical advice that Jon takes time to recover it’s the only sensible option."

They continued: "'Not long after The Fratellis were born (end of 2004/beginning of 2005 depending on who you argue with) we were faced with a far more serious medical obstacle that should have ended our dream there & then. The thing is we just point blank fucking refused to accept that we couldn’t do what we’d set out to do. Taking no for an answer was no answer at all. We had stuff to do. We were going where we were going. End Of. With a wee bit of time we’ll do now what we did then..whatever it takes to get back onstage as quickly as possible, playing music for anyone who loves our thing as much as we do.

"We were blown away by the reaction to this tour and can only promise that we are as disappointed as you at having to wait a little longer to celebrate Costello Music’s 20th Birthday. We’ll do everything possible to announce the new dates ASAP"

"With the postponement of the tour we’re even more excited at the prospect of seeing many of you at our summer festival dates..they really can’t come quickly enough."

"We love you all."

Mon The Fratellis x"

Fratellis still have a busy schedule of summer festival dates set for 2026, with stops at TRNSMT Festival, Together Again Festival and Rock and Roll Circus in Norwich and Sheffield.

Visit thefratellis.co.uk for their remaining dates and how to buy tickets.

Fratelli's debut studio album Costello Music was released on 11th September 2006 and included the singles Henrietta, Chelsea Dagger, Whistle for the Choir, Baby Fratelli and Ole Black 'n' Blue Eyes.

Chelsea Dagger and Whistle for the Choir gave the band Top 10 UK hits and the album peaked at No.2 on the UK Album Chart.

Watch the video for the band's flagship single, which has graced many an indie dancefloor:

The Fratellis - Chelsea Dagger

