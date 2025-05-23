The Fratellis announce Costello Music 20th anniversary UK tour for 2026
23 May 2025, 13:00
The Scottish indie rockers will mark two decades of their debut album with dates early next year.
Listen to this article
The Fratellis have announced UK tour dates for 2026.
The Glasgow indie rockers will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2006 debut album Costello Music with dates early next year, which kick off at Nottingham Rock City on 5th February and come to a close at NX Newcastle on 20th February.
The band have add that news of their Scottish dates will "follow real soon".
Tickets will go on pre-sale on Tuesday 27th May from 9am and fans are invited to sign-up here.
Read more:
- The 25 best albums of 2006
- The best Scottish indie songs
- 20 songs that give the album its title
- The 50 Best Indie Love Songs for Valentine's Day
The Fratellis' 20th anniversary Costello Music UK tour dates:
- 5th February – Rock City, Nottingham
- 6th February – Great Hall, Cardiff
- 7th February – Eventim Apollo, London
- 9th February – UEA, Norwich
- 10th February – Engine Shed, Lincoln
- 12th February – Olympia, Liverpool
- 13th February – Albert Hall, Manchester
- 14th February – Civic Hall, Wolverhampton
- 16th February – Guildhall, Portsmouth
- 17th February– Cliffs Pavilion, Southend
- 19th February – O2 Academy, Leeds
- 20th February – NX, Newcastle
Costello Music was released on 11th September 2006 and included the singles Henrietta, Chelsea Dagger, Whistle for the Choir, Baby Fratelli and Ole Black 'n' Blue Eyes.
Chelsea Dagger and Whistle for the Choir gave the band Top 10 UK hits and the album peaked at No.2 on the UK Album Chart.
Watch the video for the band's flagship single, which has graced many an indie dancefloor:
The Fratellis - Chelsea Dagger (Official Music Video)
Read more:
- The best British debut albums of the 2000s
- 10 love songs written for someone in particular
- What happened to your favourite indie bands of the 00s?