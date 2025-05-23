The Fratellis announce Costello Music 20th anniversary UK tour for 2026

The Fratellis will celebrate their debut album. Picture: SOPA Images Limited / Alamy, Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Scottish indie rockers will mark two decades of their debut album with dates early next year.

The Fratellis have announced UK tour dates for 2026.

The Glasgow indie rockers will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2006 debut album Costello Music with dates early next year, which kick off at Nottingham Rock City on 5th February and come to a close at NX Newcastle on 20th February.

The band have add that news of their Scottish dates will "follow real soon".

Tickets will go on pre-sale on Tuesday 27th May from 9am and fans are invited to sign-up here.

The Fratellis' 20th anniversary Costello Music UK tour dates:

5th February – Rock City, Nottingham

6th February – Great Hall, Cardiff

7th February – Eventim Apollo, London

9th February – UEA, Norwich

10th February – Engine Shed, Lincoln

12th February – Olympia, Liverpool

13th February – Albert Hall, Manchester

14th February – Civic Hall, Wolverhampton

16th February – Guildhall, Portsmouth

17th February– Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

19th February – O2 Academy, Leeds

20th February – NX, Newcastle

Costello Music was released on 11th September 2006 and included the singles Henrietta, Chelsea Dagger, Whistle for the Choir, Baby Fratelli and Ole Black 'n' Blue Eyes.

Chelsea Dagger and Whistle for the Choir gave the band Top 10 UK hits and the album peaked at No.2 on the UK Album Chart.

Watch the video for the band's flagship single, which has graced many an indie dancefloor:

