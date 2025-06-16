Franz Ferdinand announce 2026 UK tour dates
The band will head out across the country in February and March next year following the success of their album The Human Fear.
Franz Ferdinand have announced a UK tour for Spring 2026.
Ahead of their appearance at Glastonbury's Other Stage on Friday 27th June, the band have confirmed a string of dates that kick off in Dundee on 24th February and wind up at London's O2 Academy on 11th March.
The tour will then head off to Europe, taking in Vienna, Munich, Berlin, Brussels, Cologne, Tilburg, Luxembourg and Frankfurt.
Tickets for the UK tour are on sale now via franzferdinand.com.
Franz Ferdinand UK tour dates 2026:
- 24th February LiveHouse, Dundee
- 25th February O2 Academy, Leeds
- 27th February Academy, Manchester
- 28th February NX, Newcastle
- 2nd March Rock CIty, Nottingham
- 3rd March UEA, Norwich
- 4th March Dome, Brighton
- 6th March O2 Institute, Birmingham
- 7th March Beacon, Bristol
- 8th March Great Hall, Cardiff
- 10th March Guildhall, Portsmouth
- 11th March Brixton Academy, London
The Glasgow band issued their seventh album, The Human Fear, in January of this year, and will spend the rest of summer 2025 performing at further European festivals, including Tramlines, Truck, Y Not and Boardmasters, before heading to Australia and Japan at the end of the year.
Both the singles Night Or Day and Bar Lonely were named Radio X Record Of The Week earlier this year.
