Franz Ferdinand announce 2026 UK tour dates

16 June 2025, 16:00

Franz Ferdinand will head out on tour in February and March 2026
Franz Ferdinand will head out on tour in February and March 2026. Picture: Press

The band will head out across the country in February and March next year following the success of their album The Human Fear.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Franz Ferdinand have announced a UK tour for Spring 2026.

Ahead of their appearance at Glastonbury's Other Stage on Friday 27th June, the band have confirmed a string of dates that kick off in Dundee on 24th February and wind up at London's O2 Academy on 11th March.

The tour will then head off to Europe, taking in Vienna, Munich, Berlin, Brussels, Cologne, Tilburg, Luxembourg and Frankfurt.

Tickets for the UK tour are on sale now via franzferdinand.com.

Franz Ferdinand UK tour dates 2026:

  • 24th February LiveHouse, Dundee
  • 25th February O2 Academy, Leeds
  • 27th February Academy, Manchester
  • 28th February NX, Newcastle
  • 2nd March Rock CIty, Nottingham
  • 3rd March UEA, Norwich
  • 4th March Dome, Brighton
  • 6th March O2 Institute, Birmingham
  • 7th March Beacon, Bristol
  • 8th March Great Hall, Cardiff
  • 10th March Guildhall, Portsmouth
  • 11th March Brixton Academy, London

The Glasgow band issued their seventh album, The Human Fear, in January of this year, and will spend the rest of summer 2025 performing at further European festivals, including Tramlines, Truck, Y Not and Boardmasters, before heading to Australia and Japan at the end of the year.

Both the singles Night Or Day and Bar Lonely were named Radio X Record Of The Week earlier this year.

Franz Ferdinand - Night Or Day (Official Video)

Latest Videos

Gary Lightbody tells the story behind Snow Patrol's Chasing Cars

How Snow Patrol's Chasing Cars came from a boozy night out

Razorlight's Johnny Borrell performs Golden Touch in our Radio X session

Razorlight playing Golden Touch will take you right back to the '00s

According To Google with Muse

Muse answer their Most Googled questions

Muse

Skin from Skunk Anansie talks to John Kennedy

Skin: Skunk Anansie 'jumped off a cliff' when creating The Painful Truth album

Franz Ferdinand Songs

Franz Ferdinand Latest

See more Franz Ferdinand Latest

Franz Ferdinand's Alex Kapranos and Beatles legend Paul McCartney

Franz Ferdinand's Alex Kapranos on watching Paul McCartney: "My teenage self exploded with joy"
Franz Ferdinand frontman Alex Kapranos in 2019

Franz Ferdinand's Take Me Out reaches 1 billion streams on Spotify as new album is released
Franz Ferdinand in 2022

Franz Ferdinand Hits To The Head Greatest Hits tour: dates, tickets & more

The Killers, Franz Ferdinand and Inhaler

The Killers, Franz Ferdinand, Inhaler and more axe Russian gigs amid invasion of Ukraine

The Killers

Elbow, 2018

New names added to Y Not Festival 2019

Y Not Festival 2025