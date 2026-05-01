Foo Fighters’ Your Favorite Toy album was originally titled For Good before Wicked film clash

Foo Fighters - Your Favorite Toy | X-Posure Album Playback

By Jenny Mensah

Dave Grohl told Radio X's John Kennedy how their 12th outing was initially supposed to have a different name before the Wicked sequel - starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande - was released.

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Foo Fighters' new record Your Favorite Toy was meant to be called For Good.

The band's album was released last Friday(24th April) and Dave Grohl, Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel and Pat Smear sat down for a special X-posure track-by-track with Radio's X John Kennedy, where they discussed the making of their 12th studio effort.

Discussing the album's distinctive name and its title track, Grohl revealed: "I wanted to call the record For Good, because in that song, Your Favorite Toy it says, 'Someone threw away your favourite toy for good.'

"I was like, 'Oh, that's a good not only title for the song, but also for the album.' It could have more than a few meanings, but I'm like, 'That's kind of nice, For Good.'"

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl with Wicked For Good poster inset. Picture: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella, Universal Pictures

However, the frontman went on to explain how his plans were thwarted by the release of Wicked: Part Two starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

"Then that Wicked movie came out. And it's called Wicked: For Good. I was so p*ssed. So then I changed the title of the song and then it just became the title of the album."

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In the deep-dive chat, the group also take us behind the scenes on the making of the record, namecheck everyone from Mission Of Burma to Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, discuss how new boy Ilan Rubin re-energised the group and explain why Pat Smear is the Foos' secret weapon.

Grohl also discusses how he's never had issues with his vocal cords, despite admitting he sometimes screams so much he thinks they will pop.

Watch the full interview above or listen to the album with the Foo Fighters on-air.

Foo Fighters' Track By Track on X-Posure with John Kennedy. Picture: Radio X

Listen to Foo Fighters' Your Favorite Toy track by track on X-Posure with John Kennedy via Global Player on Friday 1st May from 11pm.

Listen to Your Favorite Toy below:

Get the tracklisting for Your Favorite Toy below:

Caught In The Echo Of All People Window Your Favorite Toy If You Only Knew Spit Shine Unconditional Child Actor Amen Caveman Asking For A Friend

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