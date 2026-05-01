Foo Fighters’ Your Favorite Toy album was originally titled For Good before Wicked film clash
1 May 2026, 13:35 | Updated: 1 May 2026, 14:05
Foo Fighters - Your Favorite Toy | X-Posure Album Playback
Dave Grohl told Radio X's John Kennedy how their 12th outing was initially supposed to have a different name before the Wicked sequel - starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande - was released.
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Foo Fighters' new record Your Favorite Toy was meant to be called For Good.
The band's album was released last Friday(24th April) and Dave Grohl, Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel and Pat Smear sat down for a special X-posure track-by-track with Radio's X John Kennedy, where they discussed the making of their 12th studio effort.
Discussing the album's distinctive name and its title track, Grohl revealed: "I wanted to call the record For Good, because in that song, Your Favorite Toy it says, 'Someone threw away your favourite toy for good.'
"I was like, 'Oh, that's a good not only title for the song, but also for the album.' It could have more than a few meanings, but I'm like, 'That's kind of nice, For Good.'"
However, the frontman went on to explain how his plans were thwarted by the release of Wicked: Part Two starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.
"Then that Wicked movie came out. And it's called Wicked: For Good. I was so p*ssed. So then I changed the title of the song and then it just became the title of the album."
Read more:
- Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters break down Your Favorite Toy track by track
- Watch Foo Fighters face a zombie apocalypse in their blood-splattered Spit Shine video
In the deep-dive chat, the group also take us behind the scenes on the making of the record, namecheck everyone from Mission Of Burma to Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, discuss how new boy Ilan Rubin re-energised the group and explain why Pat Smear is the Foos' secret weapon.
Grohl also discusses how he's never had issues with his vocal cords, despite admitting he sometimes screams so much he thinks they will pop.
Watch the full interview above or listen to the album with the Foo Fighters on-air.
Listen to Foo Fighters' Your Favorite Toy track by track on X-Posure with John Kennedy via Global Player on Friday 1st May from 11pm.
Listen to Your Favorite Toy below:
Get the tracklisting for Your Favorite Toy below:
- Caught In The Echo
- Of All People
- Window
- Your Favorite Toy
- If You Only Knew
- Spit Shine
- Unconditional
- Child Actor
- Amen
- Caveman
- Asking For A Friend
Read more:
- Watch Foo Fighters perform Child Actor and Caught In The Echo on SNL UK
- Here's what Foo Fighters played at their show at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire...