Foo Fighters announce new album Your Favorite Toy and share its title track

19 February 2026, 14:19 | Updated: 19 February 2026, 15:02

Foo Fighters 2026 press image
Foo Fighters will release a new album in 2026. Picture: Elizabeth Miranda

By Jenny Mensah

Dave Grohl and co have shared the details of their 12th studio album and shared its single on the same name.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Foo Fighters have announced the details of their forthcoming album Your Favorite Toy and shared its title track.

The band's 12th outing and the follow-up to 2023's But Here We Are will be released on 24th April 2026 and is available to pre-order here.

From it comes a single of the same name, which sees the Foos heading in an exciting new direction.

Listen to their Your Favorite Toy track below:

Foo Fighters - Your Favorite Toy (Lyric Video)

Frontman Dave Grohl commented: “Your Favorite Toy really was the key that unlocked the tone and energetic direction of the new album. We stumbled upon it after experimenting with different sounds and dynamics for over a year, and the day it took shape I knew that we had to follow its lead. It was the fuse to the powder keg of songs we wound up recording for this record. It feels new."

The song is preceded by the band's Asking For A Friend single, which was released in autumn last year.

The new album marks the band's first with new drummer Ilan Rubin, following Foo Fighters (1995), The Colour and the Shape (1997), There Is Nothing Left To Lose (1999), One by One (2002), In Your Honor (2005), Echoes Silence, Patience & Grace (2007), Wasting Light (2011), Sonic Highways (2014), Concrete and Gold (2017), Medicine at Midnight (2021) and But Here We Are (2023).

See its artwork and and tracklist here:

Foo Fighters - Your Favorite Toy album artwork
Foo Fighters - Your Favorite Toy album artwork. Picture: Press

See the Your Favorite Toy tracklisting below:

  • Caught In The Echo
  • Of All People
  • Window
  • Your Favorite Toy
  • If You Only Knew
  • Spit Shine
  • Unconditional
  • Child Actor
  • Amen
  • Caveman
  • Asking For A Friend

Read more:

The news comes after weeks of teasing from the band, which saw the Learn To Fly rockers have revamp the landing page on their website, displaying a typical music lover's bedroom with with a guitar, CDs and posters of the band on the wall.

Among the posters are 10 clickable pictures of the band, which reveal between five to 13 seconds of new music- one of which features a vocal from frontman Dave Grohl.

Foo Fighters have teased more new music
Foo Fighters have teased more new music. Picture: foofighters.com

The band also took to social media last month to share what appeared to be a montage of several songs, along with the caption: "This is just a test".

Listen to them in action below:

Grohl also teased a new album while the band played the Australian leg of their Take Cover stadium tour, telling the crowds: "[...] we might have a whole new record of f•••ing songs that we just finished the other day. I dunno!"

Read more:

More on Foo Fighters

See more More on Foo Fighters

What does Dave Grohl whisper in Everlong by Foo Fighters

What does Dave Grohl whisper in Everlong by Foo Fighters?

Dave Grohl, photographed in May 2015

Dave Grohl in his own words

Nirvana's Dave Grohl, Kurt Cobain and Krist Novselic in Frankfurt, 12th November 1991

Which Foo Fighters song is about Kurt Cobain?

Dave Grohl in London, 1997, around the time of the release of The Colour & The Shape

Who is Foo Fighters' My Hero about?

Dave Grohl performing live with Foo Fighters in October 1999

Why Learn To Fly is Foo Fighters' most uplifting song