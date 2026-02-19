Foo Fighters announce new album Your Favorite Toy and share its title track

Foo Fighters will release a new album in 2026. Picture: Elizabeth Miranda

By Jenny Mensah

Dave Grohl and co have shared the details of their 12th studio album and shared its single on the same name.

Foo Fighters have announced the details of their forthcoming album Your Favorite Toy and shared its title track.

The band's 12th outing and the follow-up to 2023's But Here We Are will be released on 24th April 2026 and is available to pre-order here.

From it comes a single of the same name, which sees the Foos heading in an exciting new direction.

Listen to their Your Favorite Toy track below:

Foo Fighters - Your Favorite Toy (Lyric Video)

Frontman Dave Grohl commented: “Your Favorite Toy really was the key that unlocked the tone and energetic direction of the new album. We stumbled upon it after experimenting with different sounds and dynamics for over a year, and the day it took shape I knew that we had to follow its lead. It was the fuse to the powder keg of songs we wound up recording for this record. It feels new."

The song is preceded by the band's Asking For A Friend single, which was released in autumn last year.

The new album marks the band's first with new drummer Ilan Rubin, following Foo Fighters (1995), The Colour and the Shape (1997), There Is Nothing Left To Lose (1999), One by One (2002), In Your Honor (2005), Echoes Silence, Patience & Grace (2007), Wasting Light (2011), Sonic Highways (2014), Concrete and Gold (2017), Medicine at Midnight (2021) and But Here We Are (2023).

See its artwork and and tracklist here:

Foo Fighters - Your Favorite Toy album artwork. Picture: Press

See the Your Favorite Toy tracklisting below:

Caught In The Echo

Of All People

Window

Your Favorite Toy

If You Only Knew

Spit Shine

Unconditional

Child Actor

Amen

Caveman

Asking For A Friend

The news comes after weeks of teasing from the band, which saw the Learn To Fly rockers have revamp the landing page on their website, displaying a typical music lover's bedroom with with a guitar, CDs and posters of the band on the wall.

Among the posters are 10 clickable pictures of the band, which reveal between five to 13 seconds of new music- one of which features a vocal from frontman Dave Grohl.

Foo Fighters have teased more new music. Picture: foofighters.com

The band also took to social media last month to share what appeared to be a montage of several songs, along with the caption: "This is just a test".

Listen to them in action below:

Grohl also teased a new album while the band played the Australian leg of their Take Cover stadium tour, telling the crowds: "[...] we might have a whole new record of f•••ing songs that we just finished the other day. I dunno!"

