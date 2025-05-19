Why have Foo Fighters & drummer Josh Freese parted ways?

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and ex-drummer Josh Freese. Picture: Amy Harris/Invision/AP, Associated Press / Alamy

The veteran drummer shared that he was let go from the band last week. See his full statement and get the latest updates.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Jenny Mensah

Foo Fighters and Josh Freese appear to have parted ways.

The Learn To Fly rockers enlisted the drummer back in May 2023 following the tragic death of their beloved sticksman Taylor Hawkins in 2022 at age 50.

Freese went on to tour with the rockers on their first dates without Hawkins, supporting their 11th studio album But Here We Are - which was dedicated to Hawkins and Dave Grohl's late mother Virginia Grohl - around the world.

So what has happened with Josh Freese and why is he no longer in the band? Get the latest below.

Read more:

Did Foo Fighters fire Josh Freese?

The veteran drummer took to Instagram last week to reveal he'd been let go for no reason and with very little warning.

He shared a post, which read: "The Foo Fighters called me Monday night to let me know they've decided 'to go in a different direction with their drummer.'"

"No reason was given," he went on. "Regardless, I enjoyed the past two years with them, both on and off stage, and I support whatever they feel is best for the band. In my 40 years of drumming professionally, I've never been let go from a band, so while I'm not angry-just a bit shocked and disappointed. But as most of you know I've always worked freelance and bounced between bands so, I'm fine."

He added: "Stay tuned for my 'Top 10 possible reasons Josh got booted from the Foo Fighters list."

Fans and fellow performers have reached out to share their support with the drummer, who has played with the likes of the Vandals, Devo, Guns N' Roses, A Perfect Circle, Nine Inch Nails, Weezer and more.

Police drummer Stewart Copeland wrote in the comments section: "This is lucky for the five other bands that you play with."

Primus drummer John Hoffman said: “Bro ...well, their ‘different direction’ = the wrong direction. You're the king.”

Singer-songwriter and Fiction Plane bassist Joe Sumner wrote: "Look man, you can’t have the new drummer be by far the best musician in the band. It just doesn’t look right."

Canadian crooner Michael Buble wrote: "Any band, any group, or even a random collection of human beings would be lucky to have you as part of their universe."

What have Foo Fighters said?

Foo Fighters have yet to share their take on the reports, but it came soon after the band announced their first show of the year at F1 15 at the Singapore Grand Prix in October.

The gig marks the first the band's first concert in a year after they reportedly cancelled dates, following the news that Dave Grohl fathered a daughter outside of his marriage.

Foo Fighters' My Hero at London Stadium - June 2024

Read more: