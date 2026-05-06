Foo Fighters: "We still function like a band that plays in a f***ing garage"

Foo Fighters - Your Favorite Toy | X-Posure Album Playback

By Jenny Mensah

The band spoke to Radio X's John Kennedy about the making of their 12th studio album and how they still take a organic approach to making music.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Foo Fighters say they still work like a "garage band".

The band's 12th studio album Your Favorite Toy was released on Friday 24th April and went on to score a No.2 on the UK Album Chart.

Dave Grohl, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Nate Mendel sat down for a special X-posure track-by-track with Radio's X John Kennedy, where they discussed the record and whether their process of making music has changed.

Quizzed about the creative process and making the record, Grohl said: "It's funny, the way we function as a band. I mean, I know that all of this is much different than it was when we were young and playing in bands in a garage... But we still function like a band that plays in a f**king garage."

We could start using bigger production where we play to click tracks and things like that," added the Learn To Fly rocker. "We could do pre-production with a music director and things that a lot of bands do now. There's nothing wrong with that. But we just function as a really sort of simple band. We keep it really simple."

Watch our full interview with the band above.

Foo Fighters Dave Grohl, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Nate Mendel with Radio X's John Kennedy. Picture: Radio X

Read more:

The interview also revealed that the album was actually meant to be titled For Good, but Grohl pivoted after the release of the Wicked sequel, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

Discussing the album's distinctive name and its title track, the frontman revealed: "I wanted to call the record For Good, because in that song, Your Favorite Toy it says, 'Someone threw away your favourite toy for good.'

"It could have more than a few meanings, but I'm like, 'That's kind of nice, For Good.'"

"Then that Wicked movie came out. And it's called Wicked: For Good. I was so p*ssed. So then I changed the title of the song and then it just became the title of the album."

In the deep-dive chat, the group also took us behind the scenes on the making of the record, namecheck everyone from Mission Of Burma to Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, discuss how new boy Ilan Rubin re-energised the group and explain why Pat Smear is the Foos' secret weapon.

Catch up on Foo Fighters' track by track with John Kennedy now on Global Player.

Listen to Foo Fighters' new album, Your Favorite Toy, in full below:

Read more: