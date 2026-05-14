Foo Fighters take part in a Tiny Desk Concert, playing new songs alongside their classic anthems

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14 May 2026, 14:10 | Updated: 14 May 2026, 14:11
Dave Grohl and co took to the intimate setting to perform new songs and their classic anthems for the NPR Music series.
Foo Fighters are the latest artists to take on a Tiny Desk Concert.
Dave Grohl and co took to Washington D.C. to take part in the NPR Music series, which sees artists play an intimate set among the famous office and bookshelf set up.
After kicking things off with Spit Shine, from the band's latest album, Your Favorite Toy, the band then treated fans to renditions of Learn to Fly, Child Actor (also from the most recent album), My Hero and Everlong.
Speaking after the band sung their first track, Grohl told the crowd: "It's an honour to be here. I mean, I've watched so many of these Tiny Desk shows and have a bunch of favourites. I've gotta say, when I saw Trouble Funk squeeze into this tiny office right here, I was like, 'Well it's not that tiny'."
"But it's great to be here," he added. "And to be home too. That's one of the things I like..."
Watch them take part in the beloved session staple below:
Foo Fighters: Tiny Desk Concert
The description under the video from NPR Music reads: "Like a lot of artists who play the Tiny Desk, the guys in Foo Fighters carefully curated and worked through their set for weeks leading up to their appearance, even taping out the dimensions of the Desk in a practice space to puzzle-out the close quarters. But once they were in the office, they tossed most of those plans. "If you put instruments in our hands and there are people," Dave Grohl jokes, "it's fun to play!"
Read more:
Foo Fighters - Your Favorite Toy | X-Posure Album Playback
In the interview, the band also revealed that the album was actually meant to be titled For Good, but Grohl was forced to pivot after the release of the Wicked sequel, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.
Discussing the album's distinctive name and its title track, the frontman revealed: "I wanted to call the record For Good, because in that song, Your Favorite Toy it says, 'Someone threw away your favourite toy for good.'
"It could have more than a few meanings, but I'm like, 'That's kind of nice, For Good.'"
"Then that Wicked movie came out. And it's called Wicked: For Good. I was so p*ssed. So then I changed the title of the song and then it just became the title of the album."
Listen to Foo Fighters' new album, Your Favorite Toy, in full below:
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