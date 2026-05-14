Foo Fighters take part in a Tiny Desk Concert, playing new songs alongside their classic anthems

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl speaks at NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concert. Picture: NPR Music

By Jenny Mensah

Dave Grohl and co took to the intimate setting to perform new songs and their classic anthems for the NPR Music series.

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Foo Fighters are the latest artists to take on a Tiny Desk Concert.

Dave Grohl and co took to Washington D.C. to take part in the NPR Music series, which sees artists play an intimate set among the famous office and bookshelf set up.

After kicking things off with Spit Shine, from the band's latest album, Your Favorite Toy, the band then treated fans to renditions of Learn to Fly, Child Actor (also from the most recent album), My Hero and Everlong.

Speaking after the band sung their first track, Grohl told the crowd: "It's an honour to be here. I mean, I've watched so many of these Tiny Desk shows and have a bunch of favourites. I've gotta say, when I saw Trouble Funk squeeze into this tiny office right here, I was like, 'Well it's not that tiny'."

"But it's great to be here," he added. "And to be home too. That's one of the things I like..."

Watch them take part in the beloved session staple below:

Foo Fighters: Tiny Desk Concert

The description under the video from NPR Music reads: "Like a lot of artists who play the Tiny Desk, the guys in Foo Fighters carefully curated and worked through their set for weeks leading up to their appearance, even taping out the dimensions of the Desk in a practice space to puzzle-out the close quarters. But once they were in the office, they tossed most of those plans. "If you put instruments in our hands and there are people," Dave Grohl jokes, "it's fun to play!"

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It's no surprise that the rockers looked at home in the Tiny Desk space, because tin many ways they still consider themselves a "garage band". Grohl, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Nate Mendel sat down with Radio's X John Kennedy for a special X-posure track-by-track, where they discussed their Your Favorite Toy album and whether their process of making music has changed. Quizzed about the creative process and making the record, Grohl said: "It's funny, the way we function as a band. I mean, I know that all of this is much different than it was when we were young and playing in bands in a garage... But we still function like a band that plays in a f**king garage." We could start using bigger production where we play to click tracks and things like that," added the Times Like These rocker. "We could do pre-production with a music director and things that a lot of bands do now. There's nothing wrong with that. But we just function as a really sort of simple band. We keep it really simple." Watch our full interview with the band here:

Foo Fighters - Your Favorite Toy | X-Posure Album Playback

In the interview, the band also revealed that the album was actually meant to be titled For Good, but Grohl was forced to pivot after the release of the Wicked sequel, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

Discussing the album's distinctive name and its title track, the frontman revealed: "I wanted to call the record For Good, because in that song, Your Favorite Toy it says, 'Someone threw away your favourite toy for good.'

"It could have more than a few meanings, but I'm like, 'That's kind of nice, For Good.'"

"Then that Wicked movie came out. And it's called Wicked: For Good. I was so p*ssed. So then I changed the title of the song and then it just became the title of the album."

Foo Fighters Dave Grohl, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Nate Mendel with Radio X's John Kennedy. Picture: Radio X

Listen to Foo Fighters' new album, Your Favorite Toy, in full below:

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