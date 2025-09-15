Foo Fighters make live return, playing surprise pop-up show with new drummer Ilan Rubin

By Jenny Mensah

The band played an intimate surprise show at the Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, California, joined by their new drummer.

Foo Fighters made a return to the live stage over the weekend, playing their first live show in over a year.

After announcing a surprise show just a day before, the Everlong rockers played an intimate last minute gig at the Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, California on Saturday (13th September) for some of their biggest local fans, who bought in-person, box office tickets only.

Taking to the stage at the tiny venue, frontman Dave Grohl shouted: "Oh my f**king god! It's been a while. It's f**king been a while, huh? It's been a while."

They captioned the post: "DO YOU LOVE ROCK AND ROLL??? BECAUSE WE LOVE ROCK AND ROLL!!!"

See the moment they took to the stage and opened their set with All My Life below, which appears to see percussionist Ilan Rubin joining them them on the drums.

The band went on to play a full 25-song-set, including their first performances of Alone + Easy Target, Have It All, Winnebago and Exhausted - for the first time in over 10 years.

Taking to Instagram the and shared a series of snaps after the show, writing: "THAT WAS FUN!!!"

The Foos also announced another last minute gig at The Observatory in in Santa Ana, California, which takes place tonight (Monday 15th September).

The shows come after the band - completed by Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee alongside drummer Ilan Rubin - teased their return, sharing a photo of six pairs of shoes with the caption: "Foo Fighters Assemble!!!

Another post saw the band appearing to jam or rehearse in "Studio 606" and a third saw their lead guitarist Chris Shiflett in the same room, alongside the caption: "Shifty Sunday!!!"

Back in July, band also released their first new material since 2023 with surprise single entitled Today's Song.

Listen to the track, which was shared to mark the 30th anniversary since the band's debut, below.

Foo Fighters - Today's Song

