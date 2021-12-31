Watch Foo Fighters' Madison Square Garden gig in full where they reopened the venue

31 December 2021, 11:23

The Foo Fighters reopen Madison Square Garden
The Foo Fighters have madeMadison Square Garden on 20th June 2021. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for FF

By Jenny Mensah

The Times Like These rockers had the honour of reopening the iconic venue after it was forced to shut due to the pandemic.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Foo Fighters have shared footage of their Madison Square Garden gig in full and it's quite the treat.

The band, led by Dave Grohl, were given the honour of opening the iconic New York venue on 20 June 2021, which had been closed since 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The gig was the first full capacity event to be held there and required all attendees to be vaccinated.

Watch the band kick off the epic almost three-hour-long gig below with their iconic Times Like These single:

READ MORE: Foo Fighters' 666 movie - Everything we know so far

Speaking to Radio X's Chris Moyles about the gig, Grohl explained why the band's post pandemic gigs were some of the best they'd ever played.

Talking about their show at the iconic New York venue, he told Chris Moyles: "It was amazing. I mean, it was the first time we'd played a [full] gig in a while and it was the first time a full audience had seen a rock band and I think Madison Square Garden had been closed a year or something..."

"So, It was electrifying," continued the Everlong rocker. "It was amazing and every show since has been the same sort of feeling. For us to step on stage again, every show is almost like the first time we've ever done it and it's almost like the last time we'll ever do it.

"And with the audience you just don't know if you'll be able to do this again, so the shows are long, the shows are loud. Everyone's excited."

He added: "Honestly they've been the best shows we've ever played in the last three months. Without question."

And it seems the fans agreed, with Shivering Demons TV writing in the video's comments: "This was probably everyone's first show since covid and everyone was in such a good mood. Even the staff at the Garden was so happy and yelling "WELCOME BACK!" with huge smiles on their faces. Will never forget this night".

Charles Vollmer added: "This was hands down the loudest I've ever heard in a building. That first roar everyone let out what held them back in 2020. It was magical."

READ MORE: Has Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl ever sung a Nirvana song?

See Foo Fighters' full setlist for their Madison Square Garden gig on 20th June 2021:

  1. Times Like These
  2. The Pretender
  3. Learn to Fly
  4. No Son of Mine
  5. The Sky Is a Neighborhood
  6. Shame Shame
  7. Rope
  8. Run
  9. My Hero
  10. These Days
  11. Medicine at Midnight
  12. Walk
  13. Somebody To Love (Queen cover) (Taylor on lead vocals, Dave… more )
  14. Monkey Wrench
  15. Arlandria
  16. Breakout
  17. Creep (Radiohead cover) (with Dave Chappelle) (Band live debut)
  18. All My Life
  19. Aurora
  20. This Is a Call
  21. Best of You

Encore:

22. Making a Fire

23. You Should Be Dancing (Bee Gees cover) (Band live debut)

24. Everlong

More on Foo Fighters

See more More on Foo Fighters

Dave Grohl - London 1997

What does Dave Grohl whisper in Everlong by Foo Fighters?

Dave Grohl reunites with the doctor who strapped him up when he fell in Sweden

When Dave Grohl was reunited with the guy who strapped up his leg in Sweden

Dave Grohl in London at the time of the second Foo Fighters album, The Colour And The Shape, in 1997

What does the name "Foo Fighters" mean?

Dave Grohl and Billie Eilish

What Dave Grohl really meant when he compared Billie Eilish to Nirvana

Dave Grohl breaks his leg at a Foo Fighters show in Gothenburg, Sweden, June 2015

Dave Grohl's broken leg and other rock stars who fell off stage

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Three artists with new material on the way in 2022: Arctic Monkeys, Liam Gallagher and Gang Of Youths

The most anticipated new albums of 2022

Can you name this 2021 lyric?

How well do you remember the song lyrics of 2021?

Quizzes

Sam Fender Track By Track

Best Albums of 2021: Sam Fender on Seventeen Going Under

Sam Fender

Some of the celebrities we lost this year: James Michael Tyler, Sean Lock, Nikki Grahame and Charlie Watts

The stars we lost in 2021

Royal Blood track by track: Typhoons

Best Albums of 2021: Royal Blood on Typhoons

Royal Blood