Watch Foo Fighters' Madison Square Garden gig in full where they reopened the venue

The Foo Fighters have madeMadison Square Garden on 20th June 2021. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for FF

By Jenny Mensah

The Times Like These rockers had the honour of reopening the iconic venue after it was forced to shut due to the pandemic.

Foo Fighters have shared footage of their Madison Square Garden gig in full and it's quite the treat.

The band, led by Dave Grohl, were given the honour of opening the iconic New York venue on 20 June 2021, which had been closed since 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The gig was the first full capacity event to be held there and required all attendees to be vaccinated.

Watch the band kick off the epic almost three-hour-long gig below with their iconic Times Like These single:

Speaking to Radio X's Chris Moyles about the gig, Grohl explained why the band's post pandemic gigs were some of the best they'd ever played.

Talking about their show at the iconic New York venue, he told Chris Moyles: "It was amazing. I mean, it was the first time we'd played a [full] gig in a while and it was the first time a full audience had seen a rock band and I think Madison Square Garden had been closed a year or something..."

"So, It was electrifying," continued the Everlong rocker. "It was amazing and every show since has been the same sort of feeling. For us to step on stage again, every show is almost like the first time we've ever done it and it's almost like the last time we'll ever do it.

"And with the audience you just don't know if you'll be able to do this again, so the shows are long, the shows are loud. Everyone's excited."

He added: "Honestly they've been the best shows we've ever played in the last three months. Without question."

And it seems the fans agreed, with Shivering Demons TV writing in the video's comments: "This was probably everyone's first show since covid and everyone was in such a good mood. Even the staff at the Garden was so happy and yelling "WELCOME BACK!" with huge smiles on their faces. Will never forget this night".

Charles Vollmer added: "This was hands down the loudest I've ever heard in a building. That first roar everyone let out what held them back in 2020. It was magical."

See Foo Fighters' full setlist for their Madison Square Garden gig on 20th June 2021:

Times Like These The Pretender Learn to Fly No Son of Mine The Sky Is a Neighborhood Shame Shame Rope Run My Hero These Days Medicine at Midnight Walk Somebody To Love (Queen cover) (Taylor on lead vocals, Dave… more ) Monkey Wrench Arlandria Breakout Creep (Radiohead cover) (with Dave Chappelle) (Band live debut) All My Life Aurora This Is a Call Best of You

Encore:

22. Making a Fire

23. You Should Be Dancing (Bee Gees cover) (Band live debut)

24. Everlong